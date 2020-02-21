Plans for Sullivan Bank’s new facility were approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of the plans. The new branch is being built at the corner of North Main Street and Commercial Avenue. It will employ seven to 10 employees and is expected to open fall of 2020.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said he’s excited about the opening of the new facility.
“I am excited to see some additional development here in the city and looking forward to their opening as well,” Dierker said.
Sullivan Bank broke ground Monday at the site.
The 6,100-square-foot building will feature an ATM, drive-up capabilities and a traditional teller line to accommodate the local market.