Summertime is usually associated with swimming, and the city of St. Clair would like to remind its residents of important information about new and existing swimming pools within city limits.
According to a letter from Mike Bursey, city inspector, residents who have or are having a swimming pool on their property are asked to please follow the ordinances set forth to ensure safety for all who may come in contact with the pool.
If a resident of St. Clair is interested in the installation of a swimming pool, they must first obtain a swimming pool permit for $45.
Bursey also said that the contractor in charge of the project is required to be registered with the city.
The Code of Ordinance states if the pool is more than 24 inches deep, a permit for installation is needed.
According to the adopted building codes of St. Clair, fences shall be erected around swimming pools, and fences 6 feet or less in height may be constructed of wood, masonry, vinyl, or chain link materials.
Swimming pools, hot tubs, or similar water-containing equipment shall not be drained or back washed in such a manner to allow the water discharge onto adjacent property.
According to the International Building Code Appendix G, an outdoor swimming pool, including an in-ground or on-ground pool, hot tub or spa shall be surrounded by a barrier.
If an above-ground pool structure is used as a barrier or the barrier is mounted on top of the pool and the means of access is a ladder or steps, then the ladder or steps shall either be capable of being secured, locked or removed to prevent access.
The ladder or steps may also be surrounded by a barrier which meets the requirements of municipal ordinance.
Bursey added that the ladder must not be left in the swimming pool when there are not any adults present.
When the ladder or steps are secured, locked or removed, any opening created shall not allow the passage of a 4-inch diameter sphere.
“Please keep this information in mind when you are enjoying your pool this summer,” Bursey said.