The city of St. Clair Code Enforcement Office would like the residents of St. Clair to be aware of the ordinance in place that requires a permit for specific construction or repairs to a home or business within city limits.
The Code of Ordinances is published on the St. Clair website, www.stclairmo.us. By selecting the Government tab, another menu will drop down and give the option to choose the ordinances tab from a listing.
The search or jump bar will help a resident move quickly to the specific ordinance they wish to review.
Permit information and a listing of required permits may be found in Chapter 6, Article II, Division 2. — Permits. Section 6-26, Permit Fees, will give examples of calculations used for new construction and remodel permitting.
There is also a listing of required permits available.
Any person who commences any work covered by this code before obtaining the necessary permit shall be subject to a 50 percent penalty fee in addition to the required permit fee.
No person, including any carpenter or contractor, shall work on any construction job within the city for which a permit is required unless there is a permit issued for the construction job.
Missouri law requires that any person making or beginning any excavation must notify Missouri One Call System (MOCS) at least three but no more than 10 working days in advance, except in the case of an emergency. MOCS can be reached at 1-800-DIG-RITE or mo1call.com.
For questions about the permitting process, call the St. Clair Building Department at 636-629-0333.