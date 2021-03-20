The race to replace retiring St. Clair Mayor Ron Blum features a former mayor, a current alderman and a local businesswoman.
The election is Tuesday, April 6.
James A. “Jamie” Barns is looking to return to the mayoral seat he held for six two-year terms between 1993 and 2005. The mayor now serves a four-year term.
Amanda Sikes is in her second two-year term as alderman.
Cozy Bailey is owner of Cozy by Nature landscaping company and has been involved in many community projects in the 23 years she has lived in St. Clair.
A native of St. Clair, Bailey manages landscaping at St. Clare Catholic Church and beautification projects around the city. She is involved with the St. Clair R-XIII School District, St. Clair Chamber of Commerce, St. Clair Historical Museum, the downtown district and is a member of the local Elks club.
“As mayor, I would bring my 11 years of business ownership experience, which would help me successfully manage and run the city,” she said.
If elected, Bailey said her top priorities include developing city-owned property, improving city infrastructure and preserving the city’s history, including Route 66.
“My vision for the city in the next five to 10 years includes bringing revenue to St. Clair by developing the airport property to benefit all members of the community.”
Sikes, a St. Clair resident for nearly 20 years, said she is proud of the city continuing to grow its level of cash reserves since she joined the board of aldermen, as well as improving several roads in town. She said the city is working on a $2 million EPA-related project that St. Clair is able to pay cash for instead of having to borrow money, “which I think is a huge feat for a municipality our size,” she said.
Along with improving infrastructure, Sikes wants St. Clair to continue to upgrade its parks. The city installed new playground equipment at Evergreen Park last year and is working on a grant to build an all-abilities playground at Orchard Park.
“I want to see us grow in industry and local jobs and also in our dining and retail options,” she said.
Barns has lived in St. Clair 64 of his 66 years. He retired last year from his job with the R-XIII School District.
Among the achievements Barns looks back on during his time in office is putting the caboose in the downtown park. The city also connected water and sewer to the rest area on Interstate 44 west of town, allowing more room for growth.
Barns said the biggest issue will be getting the tax base up in St. Clair. “I would like to move forward with the businesses that we have here (that) are able to grow. We will invite new businesses that want to be here. It won’t come easy, but it’s an achievable goal.”