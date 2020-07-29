To go along with St. Clair’s Operation Facelift, a beautification program to clean up city streets, Mike Bursey, St. Clair building inspector, said the city is introducing a new phase of the operation, “Adopt A Lamp Pole.”
The program, which is open to all businesses, organizations and industries within St. Clair, presents the opportunity to sponsor a lamp pole, located along North and South Main Street and Paul Parks Drive. Approximately 30 poles are available, and will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city will provide a banner on which a sponsor can put its company logo and address and a large hanging flower basket which will be displayed in spring, summer and fall.
“I have driven through communities with just the flower baskets, and it really sets a street off,” Bursey said.
Individuals who are interested will need to select the pole they would like to sponsor, then fill out an application at city hall.
The adoption term will be Sept. 1 of this year through Aug. 30, 2021.
The cost is $225, and participants can choose one of three banner themes: bulldog country, hometown St. Clair, or back the blue.
Profit will be used to purchase Christmas lights for winter decorations, of which the city is in need.
Background
Operation Facelift began last year in an effort to clean up the community.
The operation has six phases.
In Phase 1, the city implemented its Yard of the Month program to encourage homeowners, landlords, tenants and business owners to clean up their properties.
As part of Phase 2, the city will continue enforcement of its rental occupancy program and inspections conductedon rental property.
Phase 3 includes code enforcement being conducted and enforced within the city limits.
The city will enforce its vacant property ordinance for residential and commercial properties as part of Phase 4.
As part of Phase 5, the city is working to establish a group called Helping Hands to assist elderly and disabled people within city limits with violations of their property.
For Phase 6, the city will establish sponsored areas within the city limits where beautification projects can be sponsored by businesses.
Bursey said the overall response of the operation is improving, and he has witnessed many more people outside of their houses working on their yards.
“We just want to take an additional step and continue to just keep getting better,” Bursey said, adding that he challenges the city of St. Clair to be active in its community. “Make a difference, because you will make a difference, no matter what.”