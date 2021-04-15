A St. Clair apartment complex might soon nearly triple in size.
Clayton-based Spartan Management LLC is in the early stages of acquiring and expanding the Lone Oak Apartments from 20 units to up to 68. The maximum 48 proposed new units would include 21 one-bedroom and 27 two-bedroom units, according to a proposal submitted to the St. Clair Planning and Zoning Committee.
The committee made a recommendation to the city board of aldermen to approve the preliminary plan, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker. Once Spartan Management wraps up its purchase of Lone Oak, it will submit a finalized construction plan to be approved. The company is purchasing the 4.53-acre property from Real Property Investors LLC.
The purchase was initially set to close on April 8 but was pushed back to April 22, according to Spartan Managing Partner Pat Alexander.
“The expansion is probably a few months out,” he said. “Once we take over the property, we’ll take time to get familiar with it. Then after a couple months, we will start the construction plan and likely break ground by the end of the year.” Alexander said the company had not yet priced the expansion and declined to give the anticipated purchase price as the contract has not yet closed.
Spartan Management LLC owns and operates apartment complexes in Affton, High Ridge and Sullivan. Alexander said this familiarity with the I-44 area is what attracted them to St. Clair.
If completed, the expanded apartment complex would be one of the largest in St. Clair.
“We’re excited anytime we have someone interested in investing in our community,” Dierker said. “We think it’ll be great.”