Ryan Helfrich, who was appointed to the county's judiciary in December, won Tuesday's Republican primary election to retain his seat as the Division 5 associate circuit judge.
Helfrich, 41, defeated Steve White, 53, with 8,648 votes to White's 5,838. That's 59.7 percent of the vote. He will face Bill Stahlhuth, a Democrat, in the general election in November.
"Obviously, I'm extremely happy," Helfrich said late Tuesday night after results rolled in. "I have received an immense amount of support from the community as well as from my family, my wife, my two kids, my mom, dad and uncles. Everyone has worked really, really hard to get us to this point. So I'm extremely humbled."
Helfrich was appointed as the associate circuit judge by Gov. Mike Parson to replace Ike Lamke. Lamke retired from his post in December, just five days before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. Helfrich is hoping to be retained for his first full time in November's election.
"I will be back in the office tomorrow continuing to work as your circuit judge," he said.
That experience as circuit judge is what he touted to voted on the primary campaign trail. He said the experience he's gained since being appointed puts him in a position to be successful if elected.
Looking towards the general election, he said he plans to do this pretty similar.
"I'm gonna run my campaign in the general election the same way I did in this primary race," Helfrich said. "And that is to continue to be myself, to try to provide the public with as much of a a view into how the judicial system works and invite the public to come see me perform my duties as a judge."
He's proud of his campaign.
"It was a very humbling process," Helfrich said. "Very interesting process. Looking back at it now, obviously, it's just concluded only hours ago, but I'm proud to have gone through it."
He thanked White for a good campaign.
"I want to make sure that the public is aware that (campaigning) is a very difficult process," Helfrich said. "And the other candidates that put themselves out there, including my opponent, Mr. White, should be commended for doing so."