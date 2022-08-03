Ryan Helfrich shakes Mark Brinkmann's hand
Ryan Helfrich, right, receives a handshake from Mark Brinkmann shortly after 100 percent of the unofficial election results were released and he won the Circuit 20 Division 2 Judge position in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, election. Helfrich, who was appointed to the position at the beginning of the year by Gov. Parson and received more votes than opponent Steve White to be elected to his first full term on the bench.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Ryan Helfrich, who was appointed to the county's judiciary in December, won Tuesday's Republican primary election to retain his seat as the Division 5 associate circuit judge.

Helfrich, 41, defeated Steve White, 53, with 8,648 votes to White's 5,838. That's 59.7 percent of the vote. He will face Bill Stahlhuth, a Democrat, in the general election in November.

