For 14 years, Russell Rost was a key figure in Union’s city government. He will be again, but in a different capacity.
Rost, 68, was the only person to file for the Ward 2 seat on the Union Board of Aldermen in the April 4 election. Current Alderman Robert Marquart did not file for reelection in the ward, which encompasses the southwestern part of Union.
No one filed for the board seat in Ward 4, which includes the eastern part of Union and is now represented by Karen Erwin.
“I noticed that nobody had filed in Ward 2 or Ward 4,” said Rost, who filed for the Ward 2 seat Dec. 27, the last day of filing. “It concerned me a little bit that we needed representation, and, I think with my experience and background I can bring something to the table that would help the existing board and mayor. Some of the aldermen have only been on the board a few years, I’ve spent my whole career in public service.”
Rost said he has “no ax to grind,” he just wants to fill the position until someone new comes along.
Rost was Union city administrator from 2006 to 2020. He performed the same role in St. Clair from 2003 to 2006. He said Union has several projects that started planning while he was administrator, like the Union Expressway bypass and renovations to the City Auditorium, that he would still like to help with.
“I’m familiar with those, I have the historical background for those, and I’d like to do my part to see that they get accomplished,” he said.
After retiring as city administrator in 2020, Rost, who lives on Frank Street, unsuccessfully challenged Franklin County Commissioner Dave Hinson for his seat in the August 2020 Republican Primary.
Rost was named St. Clair’s interim city administrator in November 2021 after the resignation of Travis Dierker until Don Stolberg took over as new city administrator Feb. 1, 2022.
More recently, Rost has served on city and community boards, including the Union Development Corp. board, the Union Transportation Committee, as well as the boards for ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County, and the County Seat Senior Center Foundation.
Rost did not know if Mayor Bob Schmuke will want to keep him on the same city committees once he becomes alderman, but said he still plans to attend the meetings either way. “I will, obviously, still attend those meetings and be active and keep informed on their issues,” he said. “Whether or not I should be a voting member will be determined later.”
Rost also did some consulting work and now works part-time in floor service at Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Union.
“I just work out there because I like to work and it keeps me active,” he said.
Before becoming a city administrator, Rost was police chief in Hermann from 2001 to 2003. He worked for the Washington Police Department in the 1980s, where he was a lieutenant assigned to the drug task force.
Rost then worked as chief investigator with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office chief investigator, later serving as the chief of detectives for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Rost then worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation as an agent and was promoted to the district supervisor for the East Central region in Sullivan, according to Missourian archives.
Ward 4 residents can still file to run as write-in candidates until March 25.