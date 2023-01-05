Russell Rost
Buy Now

Russell Rost

For 14 years, Russell Rost was a key figure in Union’s city government. He will be again, but in a different capacity.

Rost, 68, was the only person to file for the Ward 2 seat on the Union Board of Aldermen in the April 4 election. Current Alderman Robert Marquart did not file for reelection in the ward, which encompasses the southwestern part of Union.

Tags