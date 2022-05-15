East Central College will host the Missouri Rural Health Association’s (MRHA) region C stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. and will be attended by Melissa Van Dyke, MHRA executive director. Dyke described the event, which is open to the public, as a “listening session.” There will be no panelists or speakers, she said.
“I will be there to listen to what others think are the barriers to health care, what they see as solutions and what they are already doing to break down those barriers,” she said in an email.
She said the feedback she gets will be used for her strategic planning.
As of Friday morning, she said that about 10 people had registered. She’s hoping to have a small group of 25 or less so that there can be robust conversation.