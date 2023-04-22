Ten years ago, Melissa Shust was about 300 yards from the finish line of the Boston Marathon when she heard an explosion.
Moments later she heard a second explosion, which was quickly followed by screams from injured people and sirens from emergency response vehicles.
“It still doesn’t feel like it was real,” Shust told The Missourian on Wednesday night. She recalled seeing the ground littered with injured bodies following the explosions on Boylston Street that ultimately killed three people and wounded 281.
Those memories came flooding back this past weekend as Boston and much of the country’s marathoners paused to reflect on the 10th anniversary of the bombings.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to go back, but then I realized that I can’t miss the 10th anniversary,” said Shust, who returned to the site of the bombing with fellow marathon runners Rachel Leslie, of Marthasville; Julie Lackey, Matt Riechers, Angie Nicholas, and Ximena Kriete, all of Washington. The runners are part of a group unofficially known as the WashMO Runners.
Shust, who has returned to Boston many times since 2013, said there was a weight lifted from her shoulders as she and the group walked away from the memorial service.
“I didn’t want to let fear ruin my life,” Shust said. “I definitely think I needed to be there.”
‘There’ refers to the bombing sites now marked by stone pillars representing the three victims who died in 2013. The stone pillars, which range from about 3 to 5 feet tall, were gathered from places around Boston significant to the victims.
One pillar representing 8-year-old Boston resident Martin Richard was taken from a park in his neighborhood. It is fused together with rock donated by Boston University in honor of its student, Lingzi Lu. A third pillar for Krystle Campbell, stands about a city block away from the first pillar. Campbell’s pillar comes from an island in Boston Harbor, where she worked.
The monument sites also includes four bronze and glass spires that are about 17 feet to 21 feet tall and are meant to illuminate the site.
In the days leading up to the running of the Boston Marathon, members of the Boston Fire Department stood sentry at the site. There was a special wreath laying ceremony on Saturday.
“I don’t think there was a dry eye in the place (during the memorial service held on Boylston Street on Saturday, April 15). You could have heard a pin drop. Everyone was super focused on what the speakers were saying,” Leslie said. The memorial service was part of a series of events in honor of One Boston Day, the name given to that fateful day marred by an act of terrorism carried out by two Chechen brothers who were upset by the killings of Muslims in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Leslie said she remembered being at her office, discreetly watching the news coverage of the marathon when she saw the initial reports about the explosions. Knowing that her friend, Melissa, and Melissa’s husband and son were in Boston for the marathon made Leslie’s “world stand still.”
“It felt like you were just holding your breath until you got some kind of confirmation that they were ok,” Leslie said. That feeling and the waiting period are forever etched in Leslie’s memory.
Elizabeth Meza, another member of the WashMO Runners, remembered getting a phone call from her brother about the bombings.
“It was absolutely awful,” Meza said.
Shust said she had deja vu being back in the same place where she saw so much carnage. On Monday, she stood near the bombing site to watch as her fellow WashMO Runners each crossed the finish line.
“I remember looking up and seeing snipers up on the rooftops, keeping everyone safe, but watching everything (near the finish line),” said Shust, who has ran in nine Boston marathons. An injury prevented her from running in this year’s event.
The first person from Washington to cross the finish line was Riechers, who ran the marathon with a personal best of 3 hours, 5 minutes and 5 seconds. He finished his Boston Marathon debut in 5,270th place overall. Of the 207 Missourians who ran in the marathon, Riechers posted the 37th fastest time.
As he ran the 26.2-mile long course, he said his thoughts sometimes dwelled on what happened 10 years ago.
“It definitely crossed my mind,” Riechers said. “The chaos of that day, of just trying to comprehend what was happening.”
The next WashMO Runner to finish the course was Leslie, who finished the course in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 19 seconds earning her an overall place of 13,129. This was the second time that Leslie had run the marathon.
“Every where you looked there were ‘Boston Strong’ signs,” Leslie said. “I think the whole city of Boston has taken this stand that everyone there will remember, that they will never forget.”
Others from the WashMO Runners group to compete in the 127th Boston Marathon were Ximena Kriete, who finished the course in 3 hours, 48 minutes and 8 seconds; Julie Lackey, who ran the marathon in 4 hours and 23 minutes; and Angie Nicholas, who completed the course in 3 hours, 46 minutes and 22 seconds.
The runners celebrated the completion of the famed marathon with a dinner and margaritas on Wednesday at Los Cabos restaurant in Washington with their fellow WashMO Runners, Elizabeth Meza and Brad Mitchell. The runners talked about the difficult weather conditions of this year’s marathon, which ranged from “a hard drizzle” to “an absolute downpour,” and strong headwinds. Even with the difficult weather, the runners said the idea of not running in the marathon never crossed their mind.
“If you make it to Boston, there is no way that you’re going to miss it because of weather,” Kriete said.
Leslie agreed.
“There are people who tried for years and years to qualify for the Boston Marathon. You run for all those people who would love to run but never had the chance,” Leslie said.
And with the 2023 Boston Marathon behind them, the group is already in talks about returning in 2024. Shust, who has ran in nine Boston Marathons, said she plans to be among the runners next year.
“The Boston Marathon never gets old,” Shust said. “I can’t imagine not going back.”