The Rotary Club of Washington is the winner of this year’s Washingtonian Award, the The Missourian announced at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet Saturday night.
“Since this group gathered more than five decades ago, its members, which now number more than 100, have contributed countless hours of service and more than $1.5 million to their goal of strengthening our community,” Missourian Publisher and Executive Editor Patricia Miller said at the banquet. “That’s in addition to donating more than $600,000 to Rotary International which is distributed throughout the world.”
The Missourian established the Washingtonian Award in 1988 to recognize exceptional and longtime volunteers and organizations who have made a major impact in the community.
Miller cited the many ways in which the Rotary Club’s donations have helped transform the community. The donations made possible the launch of the YMCA building; a new stage at the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds; a new concession stand at the soccer fields; improvements to the playground at Main City Park; renovations to Ronsick Field; the Harvest Table event; and the “Welcome to Washington” sign on Highway 100. But the club has also done much more for the community.
“One of The Rotary Club’s most visible and acclaimed contributions to Washington is the Rotary Riverfront Trail,” Miller said. “The club’s generosity helped launch the trail in 2001 and helped provide for its expansion and improvements, which has made the trail one of Washington’s best assets.”
The club also has held many successful fundraisers and events over the years, including its Senior Trail Day, Pancake Breakfast, Car Raffle and most recently its annual Radio Auction, which on Thursday raised $26,500. That money will be donated to dozens of Washington community organizations.
The Rotary Club was founded in 1905 by Chicago businessman Paul Harris; the Washington chapter was established in 1970.
Joe Schneider, president of The Rotary Club of Washington talked about the value of the service the Rotary club does.
“‘Service above self’ is our motto,” Schneider said. “It’s not about me, it’s what I’m doing for somebody else.”
Schneider said some of the club’s most fulfilling activities for him have been the scholarships the club gives to students, the horse therapy it provides for people with developmental disabilities and the meals it’s able to provide through Harvest Table.
“I think what it all boils down to is insight,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize how lucky we all are — especially when you see how the people in the other worlds live. We’ve got it made. You need to give back.”
The club serves the greater Washington community but also works to support people worldwide.
“The individual clubs work within their communities to find out what the community’s needs are, and then they band together to help serve humanity,” club member and former district governor John Vietmeier said. That means sending money through Rotary International to support those affected by the conflict in Ukraine or to efforts to eradicate polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
He said he knows that every dollar given to the causes of the Rotary Club is a dollar well spent.
“When I give my money, I know it’s going to a good cause,” Vietmeier said.
Dr. Sam Farrell, one of the club’s charter members, said it was an honor for the club to receive the award.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said. “It’s great to have won it. We’ve done some great work over the past 52 years and I’m proud of having been a part of it.”