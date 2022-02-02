In a state of the city address given Wednesday to the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce, Interim City Administrator Russell Rost touted recent grants the city has applied for and received, discussed the budget and praised his newly- announced successor, Donald Stolberg.
The speech caps off Rost’s short tenure as interim city administrator. Rost stepped in temporarily after Travis Dierker stepped down from the post in November to accept a new job in the Northwest School District. Rost was not new to the job. He was St. Clair city administrator from 2003 to 2006. He then went to Union and served as its city administrator from 2006 to 2020.
In his speech, Rost said the city is making progress toward its $629 million upgrade to the sewer system and is applying for a community development block grant from the state to help fund the project.
He also said the city was applying for a land, water and conservation grant from Missouri State Parks to replace playground equipment and build an outdoor fitness facility in Orchard Park.
His speech also included some highlights from the city’s budget. He said the city budgeted $325,000 for capital improvements and a 5.3 percent pay increase for city employees.
That pay increase was intended to reduce turnover and keep the city’s most experienced staff. That’s especially true for the police department, he said.
“The worst situation you can have is that turnover in the upper level of your management because what happens then is you start seeing more lawsuits,” Rost said. “You start seeing more bad interactions with the between police and the community. You need those older, more experienced officers there to help bring those new officers up.”
He said several city departments are running short staffed, due in part to the economy and COVID-19. City officials hope the pay raises will help them fill vacancies.
“So be patient if you call City Hall because they’re really struggling right now,” he said.
He also told the audience that Public Works Director Jason Ivie has learned that two of St. Clair’s bridges on Highways 47 and 30 are eligible to receive federal funding for upgrades. He said those upgrades should come by June 2023.
“The big thing I want to talk about today is the new city administrator,” Rost said. “His name is Donald Stolberg.”
Stolberg will take over as city administrator Feb. 1. He comes to St. Clair from St. Charles where he’s worked for nearly 18 years, beginning as a noncommissioned police officer, and then moving into the city’s administrative department about five years ago. Stolberg has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Rost assisted with the interview process that led to Stolberg.
“I got the feeling then and since then that this man really wants to come here and make a difference,” Rost said. “I think that you’re going to find his attitude is very strong.”
Rost ended the speech reflecting on his short time back in St. Clair as interim city administrator.
Mayor Cozy Bailey expressed her gratitude to Rost for coming in when they really needed the help.
“Mr. Rost has come in and really turned things around and kept us going,” she said. “I’ve called him a hero all over town. I’m really sad to see him leave.”