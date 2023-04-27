New Rosebud flag
Buy Now

The City of Rosebud adopted an official flag April 11 based on a Rosebud Police Department patch designed by former Rosebud Police Chief Mason Griffith. The final flag design was developed by Rosebud resident Emily Hollandsworth.

 Submitted Photo.

Following the shootings last month of Hermann Police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup, the Rosebud community, where Griffith also served as police chief, is taking additional steps to honor the officers and raise money for their families.

Griffith and Sullentrup were shot March 12 while responding to a call at Casey’s General Store in Hermann. Griffith succumbed to his injuries. Sullentrup, although severely injured, has since been transferred to a Colorado hospital for ongoing treatment, where he continues to recover. Kenneth Simpson, 35, of Steelville, has been charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes, in connection with the shootings.