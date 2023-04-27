Following the shootings last month of Hermann Police Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup, the Rosebud community, where Griffith also served as police chief, is taking additional steps to honor the officers and raise money for their families.
Griffith and Sullentrup were shot March 12 while responding to a call at Casey’s General Store in Hermann. Griffith succumbed to his injuries. Sullentrup, although severely injured, has since been transferred to a Colorado hospital for ongoing treatment, where he continues to recover. Kenneth Simpson, 35, of Steelville, has been charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes, in connection with the shootings.
On April 11, the City of Rosebud adopted a new flag, which incorporates elements of a Rosebud Police Department patch designed by Griffith, according to Rosebud resident Emily Hollandsworth, who developed the final flag design.
“It has everything that he believed represented Rosebud,” Hollandsworth said of Griffith’s contribution to the flag. That includes a steam engine symbolizing Rosebud’s annual Steam Engine and Threshing Show, roses and fireworks.
“We also have an annual fireworks show that people from St. Louis, Owensville, Washington, everybody comes for this big fireworks display, so he put those in that patch as well,” Hollandsworth said.
Hollandsworth is also one of the main organizers, along with the Gerald Lions Club and the traffic safety group Between the White Lines, of a side-by-side ride for UTVs, ATVs and Jeeps, which is set for May 13.
“Originally it was just supposed to be a ride but then it actually turned into basically like a Mason fair,” said Hollandsworth, adding that the event will feature a DJ, live auction, 50/50 raffle, beer garden, dunk tank, bounce houses and more.
There will be a “human claw machine,” according to Hollandsworth, where for $5 or $10 children will have the chance to be strapped into a harness “and they move the kid and they’re able to lower them down and grab a stuffed animal or something like that,” she said.
As far as the ride itself, Hollandsworth said, more than 40 vehicles have already registered online, although registration will also be available the day of the ride, which begins at 10 a.m. Tickets to participate in the ride are $25 and available online at tinyurl.com/23hc3w5w. Proceeds from the ride will go to the Griffith and Sullentrup families, as well as funding a memorial for Griffith at Rosebud Community Park, and playground equipment for the park, a project that Griffith was passionate about.
“I’ve been trying to raise money for a new playground here ever since 2021, so I’ve done multiple fundraisers and multiple events just to try to get a playground in Rosebud, because there’s not one within 10 miles of here, and everything is outdated and it just needs to be redone,” said Hollandsworth, adding that Griffith’s wife, Jennifer, continues to be a strong supporter of the project.
Hollandsworth also is a key organizer of plans for a memorial for Griffith at Rosebud Community Park. Customized bricks that will be used in the memorial are available for purchase for individuals or businesses, ranging from $100 to $1000, at tinyurl.com/2p9yw8xa, until Aug. 1.
“It will be the literal foundation for the memorial,” Hollandsworth said of the bricks. Besides featuring a commemorative stone with Griffith’s name on it in the center of the monument, the memorial, which is planned to be built later in August, will feature a bench for Sullentrup and four flags, including the American flag, POW flag, first responder flag and Rosebud city flag.
The Rosebud city flags will also be available for purchase until May 29 at tinyurl.com/yfw2rf4u. As is the case with the bricks, proceeds from the flag sales will go towards the memorial for Griffith.