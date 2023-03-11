Judges Gavel Graphic

A Union man will not serve any prison time after pleading guilty last week to charges that he attempted to steal a U-Haul vehicle in May 2021. 

Payton Rohrer, Jr., 35, was initially sentenced on Feb. 28 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, however, Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich suspended the execution of that sentence in favor of a sentence of five years supervised probation. 