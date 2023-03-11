A Union man will not serve any prison time after pleading guilty last week to charges that he attempted to steal a U-Haul vehicle in May 2021.
Payton Rohrer, Jr., 35, was initially sentenced on Feb. 28 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, however, Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich suspended the execution of that sentence in favor of a sentence of five years supervised probation.
The case against Rohrer stems from May 2021, when he was seen entering an unlocked U-Haul truck that had just been returned to a licensed dealer by a renter. Upon inspection by the dealer, they noticed that the dash under the steering wheel had been removed and the ignition key would no longer start the truck.
The dealer then called the Washington Police Department. When WPD searched the vehicle, they found a pack of menthol cigarettes on the passenger side floorboard of the truck. The previous renter denied being a smoker and also told police that they had not damaged the truck.
During the investigation, WPD investigators learned that a second truck had also been returned with similar damage. That truck was rented to Rohrer.
In an interview with police, Rohrer admitted to being a smoker and that he preferred to smoke menthols. When he was informed that menthol cigarettes had been seized at the scene, Rohrer requested an attorney.
This is not the first time that Rohrer has faced charges.
In 2016, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of burglary and stealing and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He was also previously given 110 days of shock incarceration in a state prison for burglary in a different case.