Renee Roetheli, a hobbyist photographer from New Haven, recently received two awards in the 2022 Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Roetheili was named runner-up in the Faces of the Farm category with her photo, “Practice and Sweat.” She also received honorable mention in the Beauty of the Farm category with her photo, “Early Bird Gets the Worm.”
Judges Jason Jenkins, Julie Harker and Macy Hurst chose 21 photos for recognition. Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson selected one photo to receive the “special award” of First Family’s Choice.
Roetheli said she has no formal training, just a love for agriculture photography.
“My favorite thing to photograph is cattle and the farm life,” said Roetheli, who with her family has raised five generations of cattle. “I love to showcase agriculture and the animals and people behind it.”
Megan Richner, of El Dorado Springs, won Best in Show, with her photo, “The Supervisor,” which shows a cow keeping a close eye on a Missouri cattle farmer as he tends to a newborn calf.
The award-winning photos will be on display in the Agriculture Building throughout the Missouri State Fair, Aug. 11-21, in Sedalia.
All photos entered into the contest can be found on the Missouri Department of Agriculture Flickr stream.