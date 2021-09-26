The rodeo is coming to Pacific Oct. 1 and 2.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the 2021 Iron Horse Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at Pacific’s Liberty Fields, 101 Pacific Street.
One-day tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Tickets can be purchased online at ironhorserodeo.eventbrite.com.
In addition to the rodeo event, there will be live music, a bar and food vendors including Daddio’s Cheesesteaks and Kona Ice snow cones. Visitors can also ride a pony.
The event is being put together by Pacific Partnership and Outlaw Rodeo in partnership with the city.
“All these events show the development and investment in our downtown. These successful events are a testament to that growth,” said Sam Dean, executive director of Pacific Partnership. “And I’ve never seen bull riding in person, so that should be thrilling.”