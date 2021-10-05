More than 3,000 people showed up for the 2021 Pacific Iron Horse Rodeo at Liberty Fields Friday and Saturday, organizer Sam Dean said.
“It was a massive success in my mind,” said Dean, executive director of Pacific Partnership.
Dean said the attendance was similar to last year’s event, but this year the event had to compete with a lot of other area events as well as the bad weather.
Washington held the 53rd annual Gene Hunt Washington Band Festival Saturday and Eureka held Eureka Days, a carnival featuring rides, vendors and a car show, Friday through Saturday.
Dean said the rodeo was still a boon for the event’s vendors. “All of our vendors said they did really well,” he said, explaining that many sold out of food and had to go to the grocery store to buy more.
Grant Wassall, a Pacific native, attended the rodeo Friday and said he and his family really enjoyed it. “We brought out kids, and they’re just running around, having a good time,” he said, adding that such events are “good for the town.”
One girl and her grandmother traveled from Wright City to attend the rodeo.
“I really like it,” said Breelynn Jackson, 9, adding that her favorite part was a snow cone she got from Kona Ice.