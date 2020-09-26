A change in policy by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page means the city of Union won’t be playing host to Rockwood School District softball and field hockey games after all.
The city’s board of aldermen was scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on an agreement with Rockwood for the district’s four high school softball teams to play on four fields at Veterans Memorial Park. But Page lifted coronavirus-related restrictions earlier in the day on softball, field hockey, soccer and volleyball play by high school teams in the county.
“They’re allowed to play on their own fields now,” Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
The announcement does not impact high school football and basketball, which are considered high-contact sports and are still restricted in St. Louis County. The Union R-XI School District has had separate discussions on allowing Rockwood football teams to play at its fields.
After the change in policy in St. Louis, the board took no action on a proposed contract for the softball fields with Rockwood. The city had previously discussed allowing field hockey on the soccer fields at Veterans Park but no agreement had been finalized.
Had the contract been approved, Rockwood would have had to pay Union $125 per day for each of the four softball fields, or $3,000 total for the six dates in the contract between Sept. 29 and Oct. 9. Those rates are consistent with what the city has been charging baseball tournament companies for the fields.
Union also would have kept all money from concession sales.
Had the agreement been finalized, it would have required Rockwood to pay Union $1,000 if it cancels games for any reason other than a rainout. That language is similar to what the city has been putting into baseball tournament contracts after it was left with nothing to show after earlier tournament cancellations.
The Rockwood School District was not expected to allow fans at the games, though no enforcement of that rule was anticipated.
While some have touted allowing outside sports teams to play in Franklin County as a way to help local businesses, one speaker at a Monday committee meeting said he was concerned about people from St. Louis County potentially bringing the coronavirus into local restaurants and other businesses.