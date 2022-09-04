A Robertsville woman was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on a rural Franklin County highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Kara L. Kramer, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 southbound on Robertsville Road. As she approached the road's intersection with Route O, the highway patrol reports that Kramer was driving too fast for wet road conditions and failed to maintain control of her vehicle.