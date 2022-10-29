The 1,224-acre Robertsville State Park will temporarily close for two days next month for a managed deer hunt.
The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. It is the first time the park has been opened for a managed deer hunt, and the event will be restricted to 35 hunters who were picked via a lottery system.
During the managed deer hunt only the park team and preselected hunters will be allowed into the park property, this includes anyone who would come to the park to hike on the 3.5-miles of trails and those who might look to camp overnight on the property.
Hunters will be restricted to muzzleloading rifles during the hunt.
Robertsville State Park typically sees more than 120,000 visitors each year and more than 1,960 nights of camping permits annually. The park is located eight miles east of Interstate 44 on Route O near Robertsville. For information about the park, call 636-257-3788.