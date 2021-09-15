Beneath a canopy of trees that likely predate many of their ancestors’ arrivals in what became Missouri, about 15 campers at Robertsville State Park gathered Saturday for a presentation on how the Osage Indians — a community that once dominated the nearby landscape — made their livelihoods from the very plants and animals that still thrive at the park.
Pam CoxWilliams, who has worked in the 1,224-acre park for a little over two years, explained to attendees how the Osage people used their surroundings for food, clothes, shelter, medicine, tools and cultural items such as musical instruments. “The Osage lived lives of respect and thankfulness to their Mother Earth,” she said.
Among the plants harvested for food, dyes and medicine were Ward’s willow leaves, blackberries, cattails, buckbrush, sassafras and grapevines.
They also hunted rabbits, squirrels, turkeys, fish, beavers, deer and black bears, which they used for meat, shelter and clothes.
According to the National Park Service, the Osage Indians dominated the land surrounding modern day St. Louis at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. As the St. Louis area sprawled farther out with the arrival of European immigrants, the Osage Indians signed a U.S. Government treaty in 1808 that dictated that they would move to a reservation in Kansas and give up their ancestral lands in Missouri. They were again displaced in 1872, moving to Oklahoma after the U.S. government sold their Kansas land.
However, CoxWilliams said that although the Osage Indians are no longer in the area, the very waters and plants they interacted with remain.
“The ghosts of the Osage remains,” she said. “Their spirit still lives right here around Robertsville State Park.”
The park holds regular educational presentations such as this, which anyone is welcome to attend, CoxWilliams said. An events calendar is available online at mostateparks.com/park/robertsville-state-park.