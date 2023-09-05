A legal challenge by a Robertsville marijuana company to stop a state recall of its products after it had its license suspended in early August has been blocked by a Cole County judge.
The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR), which is part of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), suspended Delta Extraction’s license Aug. 2. The following day, the company appealed the decision to the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission.
On Aug. 14, the DCR issued a recall of more than 62,000 different Delta Extraction products. On Aug. 16, Delta Extraction filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to prevent the state’s recall. Last Wednesday, Cole County Judge Cotton Walker dismissed Delta’s motion, saying the company had not exhausted administrative remedies available to it.
Although no adverse reactions to Delta’s product had been reported to the DCR, the agency issued the recall in response to what it alleged to be Delta’s “inversion” of marijuana products. The DCR alleges that the products did not comply with the state’s system for tracking and tracing marijuana products to verify they’re made with Missouri-grown marijuana and properly tested before being sold at dispensaries. A Delta executive has said more than $10 million worth of its products were immediately impacted by the recall order.
In his ruling, Walker noted that the state constitution allows administrative penalties for marijuana businesses including “restriction of a license,” and also allows licensees to “challenge” those penalties.
“The suspension, hold and Recall are all premised on DCR’s investigation into Plaintiff’s inversion of marijuana and introduction of marijuana product into the regulated market that was not compliantly tested,” he wrote.
“Plaintiff properly presented its challenge to the suspension to the Administrative Hearing Commission. As the hold and Recall are further penalties arising from the Department’s allegations that Plaintiff inverted marijuana and failed to properly test its marijuana products, Plaintiff must exhaust its administrative remedy before seeking judicial relief.”
Between the time the state suspended Delta Extraction’s license and issued its recall of the company’s products, there was an unusual break-in at Delta’s Robertsville facility, which is also mentioned in Walker’s ruling.
DCR representatives originally visited Delta’s facility Friday, Aug. 4, and were supposed to return Monday, Aug. 7, to retrieve additional data, including surveillance camera footage, but the visit was delayed until Aug. 8. By that time, however, Delta had reported a burglary at its facility in which the only items taken were the servers containing the surveillance footage.
“That was evidence we needed to work through our ongoing investigation,” Brittany Kirkweg, DCR deputy director for compliance and enforcement, said afterward.
Rachael Herndon, Delta’s chief operational officer, meanwhile, said last month that she was “incredibly disappointed” at a lack of progress in the investigation of the break-in by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“I don’t know how she’s disappointed in the investigation,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told The Missourian Aug. 18. “I don’t know what she knows in the investigation, because it’s an active investigation currently. Our guys are working on it, so I don’t know why she would say that, and I’m kind of disappointed that she would do that.”
Pelton said Thursday that he did not have much more information he could release on the ongoing burglary investigation, but Walker’s ruling appears to provide some additional insight into the status of that investigation.
“It was reported by Franklin County law enforcement that a facility representative believed the suspect was possibly an employee attempting to destroy the security system due to an audit the state was conducting,” Walker’s order noted.
Pelton said Thursday that this statement included in the order was “probably, officially accurate” but that he couldn’t release any additional information, citing the ongoing investigation. He did confirm his department is working with DHSS in the investigation.
