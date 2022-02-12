A Robertsville man is in custody after police say he attempted to stab his father and hit the family’s dog.
Tuesday, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker filed third-degree domestic assault and animal abuse charges against Nathan S. Keifer, 32.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 7, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Holtwick Trail for a domestic disturbance. Dispatchers said the caller believed he had been stabbed and the suspect had fled from the residence.
Once on the scene, deputies learned the man and his son, identified as Nathan S. Keifer, had an argument over taking out the trash.
“(Nathan) became very angry, threatened (the man) with a pocket knife as well as shooting his residence and (the family’s) horse,” deputies said they were told by the man. Once outside the home, deputies were told the man felt Keifer strike him in the upper right back with what was later determined to be a closed pocket knife.
As Keifer fled the scene, he reportedly grabbed the family’s dog and hit it.
When deputies located him, they said they found the pocket knife.
Initially held on a $10,000 bond, Keifer wants to amend his bond at a hearing Thursday. The outcome of the hearing was not available by The Missourian’s press deadline.