A Robertsville man is facing charges after being found with a “chopped” pickup, according to a press release from Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office property crimes detectives were contacted June 6 by a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer, who had pulled over an older Dodge pickup in a stop considered “suspicious.”
The Dodge was hauling a trailer containing a 2008 Mitsubishi Raider pickup that had been “chopped” into pieces, officials said. The Dodge’s driver was released at the scene because the Mitsubishi had not been reported stolen.
A man called the sheriff’s office June 8 to report his 2008 Mitsubishi pickup stolen, officials said. The man said the pickup had been in the parking lot of a local vehicle repair shop for 48 hours and he just realized it was stolen.
After gathering intelligence, property crimes detectives went to a home in the 200 block of South Second Street in Robertsville, where they found the man in possession of the Dodge pickup, then found parts from the Mitsubishi pickup in the backyard.
After officers confirmed the parted out Mitsubishi was the one reported stolen, Jerry A. Hendrickson, 37, of Robertsville, was taken into custody.
Hendrickson faces a first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle charge, officials said. His bond was set at $20,000.