The Meramec Valley R-III School District has named Stephanie Bray, a reading specialist at Robertsville Elementary School, its teacher of the year.
“I am so proud and thankful for all Mrs. Bray does for our students, staff and the district,” Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn said. “Stephanie is an outstanding teacher and a leader on our staff, as she often goes above and beyond to help train and support other staff members in order for all students to achieve success in reading.”
Bray has been in education for several decades, including about a decade at Robertsville and six years at Coleman Elementary. Additionally, Bray said she’s taught in the education departments at East Central College for eight years and at Missouri Baptist for 20 years.
“I actually have four people in the building that I had as a student that are (now) teachers,” she said. “I do enjoy having that mentor role but I left East Central after eight years because I felt like I couldn’t keep talking about it without doing it.”
Bray said she works mostly with students kindergarten through fourth grade, supporting those who need extra reading help, both in the classroom and in small groups. Bray said she still enjoys being a voice of experience while working with other teachers to develop curriculum, like the intervention program she used with first graders in the past year, called reading recovery. She said reading is her favorite subject to teach.
“(The students) are learning so quickly,” she said. “They come in and they’re non-readers and they don’t like it because they see other people doing it well and they aren’t. So, I meet them where they are at and provide them with the tools that they can help themselves become successful, and build on those strengths that they have. Then, you know, once they find success, they just take off.”
Reflecting on her passion for working with younger students, Bray said she would like to highlight providing preschool for every child during her candidacy for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s regional and statewide teacher of the year contests.
Bray said she is humbled to be named the district’s teacher of the year, and is appreciative of peers and collaborators who have supported her work.
“I’ve done a lot of things in my career but I’ve done it with collaborating with great people,” she said. “It’s a group effort when you’re working with kids. It takes everybody.”