Following a state recall of thousands of its products, a Robertsville marijuana company is striking back with a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and its Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR).
The suit filed Wednesday in Cole County by Delta Extraction LLC asks a judge to block the state’s recall, which included more than 62,000 different marijuana-infused items the company sells. A Delta executive reportedly said the recall, which was announced Monday, impacted more than $10 million worth of its products.
Although the recall was only issued this week, the state suspended Delta’s license Aug. 2, placing products the company sold to dispensaries on administrative hold and ordering its employees not to enter the facility in Robertsville.
On Aug. 3, Delta filed an appeal of the suspension with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, and on Aug. 4 state officials traveled to Robertsville to retrieve surveillance footage from the company for use in their investigation. There were complications with downloading all the relevant data, though, and officials scheduled a second visit for Aug. 7.
The morning of Aug. 7, however, there was a break-in at Delta and the computer servers containing the footage disappeared.
Brittany Kirkweg, a deputy director in the DCR, testified this week that state officials found it notable that the theft included only the servers. “That was evidence we needed to work through our ongoing investigation,” she said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Delta’s chief operating officer, Rachael Herndon, for her part, has said she doesn’t know who broke into the facility. She described the break-in as “corporate espionage,” and said she is “incredibly disappointed” in the criminal investigation of the burglary by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton responded to Herndon’s comments in an interview with The Missourian Friday.
“I don’t know how she’s disappointed in the investigation,” Pelton said. “I don’t know what she knows in the investigation, because it’s an active investigation currently. Our guys are working on it, so I don’t know why she would say that and I’m kind of disappointed that she would do that.”
Pelton said he could not comment on when the investigation may be completed or whether his office has any leads on suspects, although he did provide some information on the timeline of events.
A security alarm at Delta’s facility reportedly went off at around 4 a.m. Aug. 7. Pelton said his office was not made aware of the break-in, however, until that evening.
“There was an alarm that went off that morning; there was a worker that noticed the window broken out around 2:30 in the afternoon on the 7th, and our office got a call around 8 o’clock that evening for the burglary,” Pelton said. “So we were really behind the curve for when it occurred, because we were never notified.”
In announcing their recall of Delta’s products, the DHSS and DCR noted they had received no reports of adverse reactions to the products, but they were being recalled because they had not been in compliance with the state’s track and trace system to verify they were made using only Missouri-grown marijuana, and had passed required testing.
In its suit against the state filed Wednesday, Delta claims it did not use cannabis seeds, plants or products from producers outside of Missouri’s system in its products, and that the state did not provide any information as to how the company could prove its recalled products are safe or remedy the alleged problems with them.
“Delta will be irreparably harmed if the administrative hold and recall are allowed to remain in place,” the suit states. “The administrative hold and recall are eroding customer relationships and confidence in Delta’s products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.