Marijuana

Following a state recall of thousands of its products, a Robertsville marijuana company is striking back with a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and its Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR).

The suit filed Wednesday in Cole County by Delta Extraction LLC asks a judge to block the state’s recall, which included more than 62,000 different marijuana-infused items the company sells. A Delta executive reportedly said the recall, which was announced Monday, impacted more than $10 million worth of its products.

