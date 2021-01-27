The suspect involved in a home burglary in Robertsville has been identified and arrested, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
James D. Heitkamp, 30, Robertsville, is the alleged suspect involved in a burglary Jan. 16, on the 4300 block of Highway 30.
Pelton said deputies were dispatched to the location after a caller reported a burglary no longer in progress.
A witness reported seeing Heitkamp leaving a residence carrying items from the home.
“It was learned during the investigation Heitkamp had posted photos on Facebook of himself in the home in possession of property stolen from the home,” Pelton said. “While inside the home, Heitkamp had also vandalized property, causing damage.”
The responding deputy was unable to make contact with Heitkamp. The sheriff’s office was able to locate and arrest Heitkamp, Sunday, Jan. 17.
Pelton said Heitkamp was wearing clothing stolen from the home at the time of his arrest.
Heitkamp, who has 12 warrants for failure to appear on traffic charges and a violation of an order of protection, has been charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing. He is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
Heitkamp was scheduled to go before Judge Stanley Dale Williams at the Franklin County Courthouse for a confined docket hearing Thursday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m.