A number of roads in Franklin County have been closed due to flooding, according to an announcement from the Franklin County Highway Department.
The roads include St. John's Creek Road, Boeuf Lutheran Road, Dry Branch Road, Hoeman Road, Detmold Road, Old Highway K, Horstman Road and Good Hope Road.
The closures are only for the areas immediate next to the concrete slabs that are flooded. The remainder of the roads remain open to traffic.
Authorities are reminding motorists that is never safe to drive through standing or pooled water on roadways.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.