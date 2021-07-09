Some Franklin County roads will soon be getting a new surface, including one that will serve the Washington School District’s new South Point Elementary.
At their Tuesday meeting, county commissioners approved the $1,129,777 agreement with Pace Construction Co. LLC to put a hot mix overlay on several roads. The improvements will include Old Highway 100 from the Washington city limits past St. Johns Road, near South Point Elementary, as well as on St. Johns Road south to the intersection with new Highway 100.
“For the new school, it will make for a smoother, safer ride,” Jim Grutsch, the county highway administrator, told The Missourian. “The striping will be brand new, and the lines will be more identifiable.”
The project was promised to the school district, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Also included in the improvements will be Thornton and Little Tavern roads near Pacific. In all, about 11 1/2 miles of road will be paved.
Pace, of St. Louis, had the lowest of three bidders on the project.The contract requires Pace to complete the work no later than Oct. 1, 2021. It also requires the company not to perform work between 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and 7 a.m. Mondays.
Work will start on Old Highway 100, then go to St. Johns Road, then Little Tavern Road and end at Thornton Road, Grutsch said. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
The county usually contracts out one large paving job a year, he said.
The $18.3 million South Point Elementary School is scheduled to open to students Aug. 23.