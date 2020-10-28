While preliminary work is underway on a proposed 12-bay hangar at Washington Regional Airport, officials are now warning that the hangar might not be as big as originally planned due to unforeseen construction expenses.
John Nilges, Washington’s public works director, said the cost of steel and other materials has increased since city leaders first priced the construction of the hangar, which was announced last month.
“We were just made aware of this, and our engineer is looking into what the cause may be,” Nilges wrote in an email to The Missourian.
On Monday, Nilges updated members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee regarding the project.
“Geotechnical engineers are on site taking (soil and rock analysis) samples,” Nilges told the committee. The geotechnical engineers were hired as a subcontractor by Crawford, Murphy and Tilly (CMT), a St. Louis-based engineering firm hired to oversee the engineering and design of the new hangars.
CMT is looking into the reasons for the increased cost, said Nilges, who added that he is hopeful the city will see a savings for the preliminary work done by city staff, including delivering rock to the construction area.
Officials are still planning to go out for bid later this year with construction to begin in the spring. Last month, officials said they expected that the construction would be completed by late 2021.
“Unfortunately, there are too many variables as to when the project will be bid and construction will start,” Nilges wrote in the email.
When the project goes out for bid, Nilges said city leaders will likely seek a base bid for an eight-bay hangar, with alternative bids for a 10-bay and 12-bay hangar.
“Regardless of the number that we can currently afford, the hangars should be easily able to be expanded upon (in the future),” Nilges wrote in the email.
The construction of the 12-bay hangar was initially expected to cost $1.2 million, with the majority of the money coming from a combination of state and federal programs, including the Airport Entitlement Fund and the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund. These funds, which would pay $450,000 or roughly less than half of the project’s total cost, are administered by the state on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The local airport receives $150,000 annually from the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which is money that can only be spent on improvements at the airport. This money is capped at $450,000 and must be spent or is forfeited back to the federal government.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is paying $556,000 toward the hangar construction, according to information presented to the Washington City Council last month.
The city will pay $34,799 from its general fund, if city leaders opt to move forward with plans to build the 12-bay hangar. If a smaller hangar is built, the city would see its portion of the price tag fall.
Airport Manager Kevin Hellman described the hangars as “very important” to the airport, which has a wait list of more than 18 pilots wanting to move their airplanes to Washington. Current users of the airport vary from recreational flyers to business-related travelers.
The airport currently has 36 hangar spaces in three buildings, with the most recent hangar construction project being completed in 2013, which was filled “immediately,” he said.
City officials are anticipating that a 12-bay hangar would increase the airport’s revenue by $36,000 annually.
The airport, which features a 5,000-foot by 75-foot runway, with night landing capability, posted a nearly $24,000 profit last year. It’s located three miles north of Washington in southern Warren County along Highway 47.
In addition to his update on the proposed hangars, Nilges also discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the airport.
Nilges said fuel sales at the airport in September 2020 were down 876 gallons compared to 2019 when more than 4,100 gallons of fuel were sold.
Year to date, Nilges said the airport’s fuel sales are down 22 percent.