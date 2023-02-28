A veteran journalist who has written for newspapers from coast to coast has joined The Missourian’s news team.
Jonathan Riley, who previously served as editor of The Morning Sun in Pittsburg, Kansas, began work Monday as a general assignment reporter.
“Having previously worked for a variety of media outlets across the country, I’ve seen many different approaches to covering the news,” Riley said. “From what I have seen, The Missourian does community journalism the right way. So, I’m excited to join the team and get to know Washington and the surrounding area better.”
Riley, a native of Oakland, California, has worked at weekly and daily newspapers in California and in Massachusetts and reported on a wide range of topics, including government, schools, courts and police. He has won numerous awards for his reporting including the Kansas Press Association’s top investigative reporting award for a series on health care fraud in 2020.
Riley is a graduate of California State University East Bay and has a masters degree in journalism from Boston University. “We are pleased to add another experienced journalist to our staff,” Bill Miller Jr., Missourian publisher, said. “Jon will compliment our team as we continue to expand our coverage in Franklin County.”