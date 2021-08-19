Two Washington-area vacation homes will be for sale this fall.
Owner Tarah Riegel said she is ready to move on to new projects and is listing Brick Rose Beds & Donuts and Hidden Creek Getaway to be sold.
Brick Rose, located at 311 W. Fifth St., next to the Tilted Skillet restaurant, is listed by Experience Realty Partners. Hidden Creek, which is south of Washington on Bethlehem Church Road, will be listed in the first week of September.
Brick Rose is listed to be sold as is, with all the furnishings, but Riegel said she is not opposed to keeping the furniture for the right price. She said she hopes the buyer will keep the location open as a bed-and-breakfast or guest home, but she will also sell it to a potential homebuyer.
Emily Underdown, director of tourism for the Washington Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes Brick Rose will remain one of Washington’s 20-plus small lodging establishments. “I think that if you talk to any of the owners of those lodging establishments, they would say that they’re thriving, especially with COVID that happened last year,” Underdown said. “We saw kind of a resurgence in people wanting to have a getaway, and Washington is an awesome place for that.”
Riegel has been the owner of both properties for over five years and said she prefers the demolition and remodel process more than the day-to-day operation of a vacation home, especially after being booked solid for two summers.
“(I) just want to move on to the next project,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoy rehabbing and working with my hands. And (I’m) just wanting to keep tinkering on new projects. So I’ve got another spot in mind.”
Brick Rose was built in 1895, and Riegel remodeled its 3,514 square feet in 2016. The home has five bedrooms, with three bedrooms on the second floor, a master suite on the third floor and a large bedroom on the main floor. The home also has four full bathrooms, with one on each floor, including two on the main floor. Riegel also installed an in-ground pool and hot tub in the home’s backyard. The home is listed for $838,900.
Hidden Creek, which has not been listed, also has an updated interior and outdoor pool.