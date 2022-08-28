Former Cardinal pitcher turned outfielder and author Rick Ankiel said Friday at CJ Burger Fine Arts Center at Washington High School that he thinks he can still play Major League baseball.
“But not for 162 games straight, “ he said. “I think that ship has sailed.”
A fan-favorite player for his comeback story, Ankiel was the keynote speaker for the Missouri Book Festival on August 26. He discussed his playing with the St. Louis Cardinals as a pitcher from 1999 to 2004, where he showed lots of promise with a blistering fastball and good curveball.
Ankiel’s collapse, however, was fast and public.
“All was sudden, that game happened in the playoffs and what I've always been able to do no matter what, was gone in an instant,” he said.
He threw five wild pitches in the 3rd inning of his 2000 National Division Series start against the Atlanta Braves and was removed in the first inning of his next start, after more trouble against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.
With control issues continuing into the next season, Ankiel was demoted all the way down to the Rookie League Johnson City Cardinals. Injuries troubled Ankiel until a position change gave his career a second life.
In 2007, three years after his last MLB appearance, the left-hander was called up as an outfielder, even hitting a home run in his debut. After three more seasons in St. Louis, Ankiel played for six teams, retiring in 2013 with the New York Mets. He now is an analyst on Cardinals pre and post game shows for Bally Sports Midwest, mentors professional athletes and has published a book detailing his career titled “The Phenomenon: Pressure, The Yips, and the Pitch that Changed My Life.”
Former KTVI news anchor and East Central College basketball player John Brown hosted the night, dropping facts about Missouri, cracking jokes and asking Ankiel and other guest, actor Bill Chott, questions about themselves. Now working for a TV news station in Orlando, Brown has authored several books about the state, including “Missouri Legends: Famous People from the Show Me State.”
“We do have something truly special (in Missouri) and we need to embrace it,” Brown said. “That’s what this night is about, that’s what this weekend is about. It’s the Show-Me State and we’re showing the world that we have great things taking place here and, to me, it's exciting to be able to come and talk to you guys about it and introduce you to some of our Missouri legends.”
Ankiel was awarded the first ever Show-Me Perseverance Award, which was created by Brown to recognize a Missourian who has faced and overcome life-changing challenges.
Brown recognized Chott as a native Miissouri legend whose impact has been seen and felt around the country. Chott was born in St. Louis and played Principal Hershel Laritate for four seasons on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. He starred as ‘Thomas’ in “The Ringer” and has appeared in several TV shows including “ER” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Brown complemented Chott’s chops, especially in an emotional scene in NBC’s “This Is Us” where Chott played a mailman whose friend had just died.
Iberia high school students Aydan and Owen Hensley opened the event, showcasing Missouri culture from the musical perspective. The 14 and 15 year old brothers make up the “Hensley Boys” band and played bluegrass to a crowd that gave a hearty applause when they announced their second “final song.”
Before and after the keynote event, Brown, Chott, and Ankiel signed and sold books and took pictures with fans, many of whom were wearing Cardinals gear.
Brown's co-author Amanda Doyle, who introduced him, told the crowd that the Missouri Book Festival was the perfect event for the inaugural Missouri Legends Award. She said she especially identified with the festival's mission of sparking passion for reading.