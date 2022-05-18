It took four years, but Revolution Cycle’s Riverfront Rentals & Gifts Front Street location has opened and is renting bicycles to cyclists using the Washington Rotary Riverfront and Katy trails.
Delayed by bridge and riverfront trail construction, then by pandemic and renovation, owner Joe Ferguson has used the building, at 116 W. Front St., for indoor cycling classes as he awaited his outdoor opportunities.
After a full interior renovation, the 1,800-square-foot Front Street location now offers bicycle rentals as well as Washington and Katy Trail souvenirs and gifts. Ferguson said the location also will offer tires, inner tubes, shorts, helmets and potentially a grab-and-go snack counter out of what was previously a resale shop.
Ferguson said business has been slow the first three weekends, but he is optimistic that it will pick up as the spring showers abate and tourism and rail traffic increases. He did not give expected revenue for the Riverfront Rentals & Gifts shop.
On weekends, Revolution rents bicycles, recumbent tricycles, tandem bicycles and electric bicycles across the railroad tracks from the Rotary Riverfront Trail and about five miles — a half-hour ride — from the Katy Trail head in Dutzow.
“We’re anticipating a lot of just one- and two-hour rentals for around town and on the riverfront trail and then an equal amount of daily rentals where people would rent from town, ride over to the Katy Trail and then come back at the end of the day,” Ferguson said.
The rental rates are $10 for an hour and $50 a day for pedal power and doubled for electric bikes.
Revolution was founded by Ferguson in Washington in 2008. It is the only bike rental business in Washington, but Pedego offers electronic bike rentals on the Katy from The Peers Store west of Marthasville, and the Hoffmann Family of Companies operates Kickstand Katy Trail locations in Defiance and in Augusta.
Ferguson has hired a couple new staff members to help operate the store on Front Street and plans to hire a few more. The original location, which offers sales and service, will continue to operate as normal.