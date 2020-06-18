For Mary Steel, a nurse at Clark-Vitt Elementary School, retirement was always going to be tough. But her final school year not only abruptly ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was already scheduled to be the last year at the 52-year-old building.
But leaving was made easier because Steel was part of a group of retiring Union R-XI School District employees to get a goodbye parade on Wednesday, May 27.
Cars made their way up Clark-Vitt’s driveway, with drivers and passengers waving to Steel. A couple even gave her goodbye gifts. Then the motorcade, which gathered at Union High School, made its way to the Student Services Resource Center, Central Elementary and the Early Childhood Center.
Seeing the parade was emotional, said Steel, who is leaving after 26 years.
“This year was really hard, because, not only did we have to leave because of COVID-19, our building is breaking up,” she said. “So I don’t get to come back and say ‘hi’ to people next year, because they’re going to be spread out throughout the district.”
The school board typically recognizes retiring staff at its May meeting, while individual buildings will have a party or banquet for them, said Missie Evert, the district’s director of special education and student services. But, with campuses closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials determined a parade of staff members was the best way to go.
“We wanted to recognize them somehow,” Evert said. “It seemed so sad they didn’t have a proper sendoff.”
District officials got the idea for the parade after seeing similar events on social media. While some parades have visited the homes of retiring staff, the Union staff were asked to come to some central locations because some live well outside town.
The district also limited the parade to only people involved with the district, along with a police escort, because of concern it could get too big if students and their family members joined.
“I didn’t want to have 100 vehicles,” Evert said. “I don’t know how the town would feel about it.”
It was still quite a showing, with 53 vehicles making their way around town. Some of the schools set up canopies for the staff members to stand under, in case of rain, but the swift-moving parade was able to finish in between downpours.
For Early Childhood coordinator Meg Vogel, who is retiring after 30 years, 24 in the Union district, seeing the parade was “humbling and exciting.”
“For me, I love the idea of the parade, and being able to see folks and celebrate with everyone,” Vogel said.
Along with Steel and Vogel, Beaufort Elementary custodian Patsy DeClue and teacher Connie Wachter, Central Elementary food service employee Linda Meyer and teacher Melody Rinne, Union High STEPS coordinator Dr. Katrina Oberlies and Monica Assareh, district student services coordinator, also were honored.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold wished the retirees the best.
“The district misses out on all the years of experience — from the classroom, to the leadership within departments and buildings, to the smiling face from a retiring cook in the kitchen, to the pride from a retiring custodian on making the school clean and shiny for the staff and students,” he said. “Those years of experience are just tough to replace.”
Retirement celebrations are always bittersweet for Union R-XI, but particularly this year, Weinhold said.
“It would have been a much more personalized celebration without social distancing — but to see the smiling faces on the retirees and their families today was still very special,” he said.
Steel agreed that the moment was bittersweet.
“It’s a great district to work for, and Clark-Vitt is the place to be, for me,” she said.