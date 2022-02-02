In its first meeting of the year, the Franklin County Retired Educators met in Union at the Zion United Church of Christ Jan. 25 with 16 members present.
Among the topics discussed were the association’s upcoming legislative day as well as an educational program from Ann Campbell on the history of quilting and the introduction of colored fabrics to the craft.
Debbie Friedmann, local retired teacher association chapter president, said this year’s legislative day set for Feb. 8 is being conducted electronically. This event typically draws hundreds of retired educators from across Missouri to the state capitol in Jefferson City. Individuals wishing to participate are encouraged to go online, mrta.org.
It also was announced that Maria Walden has been selected to be the statewide association’s next director. Also, the local association will be sponsoring its annual $1,000 scholarship to an individual earning a degree in education. Applications for this scholarship are due in March.
The Franklin County Retired Educators will meet next on Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m. with the business meeting beginning at 10 a.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Union. Laurie Osseck will be the featured speaker for the meeting.
All retirees and current employees of public education are welcome. The group’s guidelines are under Missouri Retired Teacher Association.