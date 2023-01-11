Retired Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva will be the guest speaker for the seventh annual Military Ball, hosted by the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Selva said. “When Lilly Schweich (secretary of the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club) asked me if I would be willing to be the speaker at the ball this year I said, ‘absolutely, yes.’ I’m just excited getting the chance to meet the young ROTC cadets that are seriously considering service of any kind.”
Selva retired from the United States Air Force in July of 2019 as the tenth Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking officer in the United States Air Force and the second highest-ranking military officer in the nation.
“Having served as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second highest position in the U.S. military, I thought he was an ideal candidate to speak to the cadets,” said Master Sgt. Tim Gates, junior ROTC instructor at Washington School District.
Selva received a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in management and human relations from Abilene Christian University and a master’s degree in political science from Auburn University. He completed his undergraduate pilot training at Reese Air Force Base in Texas. He is also a graduate of squadron officer school and a distinguished graduate of Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base.
“I’ve been retired for about three years and that’s really going to cover the way I approach the comments that I make, because I now have two years experience on the other side of the fence doing commercial things and watching people get hired and move, it’s very different than my experience in the military,” he said.
During his 39-year career in the Air Force, Selva held various staff, leadership and command positions at squadron, group, wing and headquarter levels. Before his current position, he was the commander of U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He has also worked as an analyst in the Office of Net Assessment, director of Air Force strategic planning and assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He has received numerous awards including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Eisenhower Award, two Air Force Distinguished Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legion of Merit Awards and the State Department Distinguished Honor Award.
“When I joined the military 40-plus years ago, the world was a very different place,” Selva said. “Any one of those young men and women in the audience who choose to join the military today will probably look back 40 years from now and say, ‘Wow, the world was a very different place when I signed up.’ That, to me, is a facet of the adventurous ways the military lets people live because you can travel all over the place, you can get an education, you can do all sorts of different things, but at the end of the day you actually are a contributor to the way the world evolves and I never thought of it that way when I was 21 years old but at the end of 40 years you really see it.”
The Military Ball will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the KC Hall in Washington. Doors open and photos begin at 5 p.m. with welcome remarks at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, $20 for cadets and $50 for Veterans and active military. Formal attire is requested.
“Typically, we have between 220 to 250 people attending (the ball),” Gates said. “Ticket sales are going well, but we need to hear from all that will be attending quickly.”
RSVP and payment are due Jan. 13.