General Paul J. Selva, USAF

Retired General Paul J. Selva, USAF, will be the featured speaker at the upcoming Military Ball, which is hosted by the Washington Naval JROTC Booster Club. 

 Scott M. Ash

Retired Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva will be the guest speaker for the seventh annual Military Ball, hosted by the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Selva said. “When Lilly Schweich (secretary of the Washington Naval Junior ROTC Booster Club) asked me if I would be willing to be the speaker at the ball this year I said, ‘absolutely, yes.’ I’m just excited getting the chance to meet the young ROTC cadets that are seriously considering service of any kind.”