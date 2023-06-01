When Scott Schuh purchased the Nothing Fancy Rink in Union last November, he set to work remodeling and updating the facility. The skating rink, located at 181 Audrey Lane, was in need of some repair. After several months of remodeling, Schuh enlisted Steve Wojtowicz, a former artistic skating coach for Nothing Fancy Rink, to help fulfill his vision and take on the role of general manager of the rink.
Now, the newly remodeled and rebranded roller skating rink, Piccadilly Palace, is ready for its grand opening at the beginning of June.
“Skating was really big in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Wojtowicz said. “But then we kind of had a spot where it almost faded out, and a lot of rinks closed. But now there’s been kind of a rebirth in skating.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, roller skating videos popped up on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, catching the attention of millions of viewers. Soon skating tutorial videos rolled onto YouTube, allowing people to learn the basics all while keeping a safe distance from others. Since then, roller skating has had a nationwide resurgence in popularity as a recreational pastime, and a good way to exercise.
“The sad thing is that a lot of people don’t know we’re here,” Wojtowicz said. “The word was never really out there. So we’re trying to promote it so everybody in the county and neighboring counties will come here.”
Wojtowicz said he has reached out to several skating groups in the area to notify them the rink would be reopening, and groups as far away as St. Louis expressed interest in visiting Piccadilly Palace.
To welcome new and returning skaters, Piccadilly Palace will feature a newly refurbished rink, which Wojtowicz says is the largest and newest roller skating rink in the St. Louis metro area.
The building will also house 23 of the latest, up-to-date arcade machines that will spit out tickets when played. Players can then cash in the tickets for items in the prize room.
Other improvements include the expansion of the former concession stand into a full cafe, with four 70-inch TVs installed on the walls.
“It’s almost like a little sports bar and grill, without the bar,” Wojtowicz said.
Piccadilly Palace is also implementing a cashless payment system, which allows patrons to put money on a card that can then be used for skate rental, playing the arcade machines, and purchasing food.
Wojtowicz said he wants to rent out the facility for private parties, church youth groups, day cares, and the homeschool community, since it could fulfill a gym requirement.
For the grand opening, representatives of KSHE 95, a classic rock radio station in the St. Louis area, will attend, as well as the Minions – characters from the Despicable Me movies and one of the Frozen princesses skating. Attendees will have the chance to have their face painted as well. Wojtowicz said most of the activities are focused on engaging children.
“I want to see 150,000 smiling faces come through that door,” Wojtowicz said of the grand reopening.
The Piccadilly Palace grand opening will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Normal hours for the roller rink will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The cafe and arcade will open at 11 a.m. every day except Mondays.
Wojtowicz said that even after the grand reopening, upgrades to the facility will continue. Starting next month, construction will begin on a project to expand the building by 10,000 square feet to add black light mini golf, laser tag, and conference rooms. The expansion is estimated to be completed by the end of summer.