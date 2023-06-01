Reviving the roller rink
The former Nothing Fancy Rink, photographed May 24, will soon reopen as Piccadilly Palace.

When Scott Schuh purchased the Nothing Fancy Rink in Union last November, he set to work remodeling and updating the facility. The skating rink, located at 181 Audrey Lane, was in need of some repair. After several months of remodeling, Schuh enlisted Steve Wojtowicz, a former artistic skating coach for Nothing Fancy Rink, to help fulfill his vision and take on the role of general manager of the rink.

Now, the newly remodeled and rebranded roller skating rink, Piccadilly Palace, is ready for its grand opening at the beginning of June.