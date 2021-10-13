A 200-yard stretch of the 240-mile Katy Trail got a bit nicer Saturday.
Around 20 people, working with nonprofits Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Magnificent Missouri along with the Missouri Parks Department, planted 65 trees along the trail near its trailhead in Marthasville.
The trees included Kentucky coffeetrees, hackberries and a variety of oaks. The project, which started in March with a planting a few miles away in Dutzow, is part of a three-year quest to plant 300 trees on the trail using a $28,000 annual grant from the Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Family Foundation.
“We’ve been scrambling to get it all done,” Meridith Perkins, executive director of Forest ReLeaf, said about three hours into Saturday’s planting.
The groups plan to plant another 100 trees next year, starting in the spring. The grant also includes money for staff time.
The project is intended to help restore the riparian buffer along the Missouri River that was reduced by deforestation, largely for agriculture. “Really, we’re just trying to create that habitat to benefit not only the ecosystem at large but also for the community,” Perkins said, “for the sense of place they have here and the cultural connection to the land.”
After the trees are planted, a truck comes in with mulch and water. But Perkins said the stewardship must continue after that. State park employees will come in and water the trees. The trees will be mulched monthly and cleared of weeds, so large mowers don’t need to run near them.
“That is the biggest risk, is no one pays attention once the trees are in the ground,” she said.
The trees are all native to Missouri, said Cade Harp, park superintendent for the section of the Katy Trail.
“They’re beautiful trees,” he said. “They’re very resilient.”
The Kentucky coffeetree, which can grow to heights of 75 feet at full maturity, is considered both a shade tree and an ornamental tree, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. The tree has greenish-white flowers in the spring, offering a rose-like fragrance.
Meanwhile, hackberries are fast-growing trees that are likely to reach heights of 60 feet at full maturity. The tree produces small, dark red drupes that turn dark purple as they mature in mid-autumn.
Although volunteers average planting around three trees over the several hours they are at the site, Perkins is able to dig through the rocky soil to plant one about every 10 minutes.
Forest ReLeaf has planted 200,000 trees in Missouri and Illinois since it started in 1993, according to its website. The organization also provides trees for planting to public and nonprofit groups and offers classes on tree keeping.
Greg Riss and John Willmann had volunteered before at Forest ReLeaf’s nursery in Maryland Heights, near their homes. But Saturday’s event gave them a chance to help out along the trail for the first time.
“I enjoy this type of work and the people I work with,” Riss said. “I appreciate the mission of the organization.”