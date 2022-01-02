A group of concerned Pacific residents are threatening legal action against the city over its decision to accept a rezoning request from McBride Homes for its proposed Manors at Brush Creek subdivision.
The rezoning request was accepted unanimously by the Pacific Board of Aldermen on July 20 after an intense set of public hearings where many members of the group came to protest the subdivision.
The group has created a nonprofit organization, set up a website, pacificzoningmatters.org, and sent a legal notice to the city through the firm Zick, Voss, Politte, Richardson & Brinker.
The subdivision is set to be built along Lamar Parkway between Old Gray Summit Road and the Union Pacific Railroad. The 11.5-acre development will include 45 single-family homes, a new street and a small park.
The notice, addressed to “City of Pacific Mayor Herbert Adams & Members of the Board of Aldermen” and signed by attorney Sean Brinker, lists a series of ordinances and sections of the city’s comprehensive plan that the residents allege were violated.
The notice alleges that allowing the subdivision to go forward violates the city’s comprehensive plan because it exceeds 125 percent of the density of the surrounding neighborhood and fails to maintain a character consistent with surrounding development, as the houses face the opposite direction of other homes in the area.
The notice also alleges that the decision violates multiple city ordinances because the city failed to properly inform several other agencies, “including but not limited to, the fire district, the Postal Service, each public utility, the school district and the Missouri Department of Transportation.”
They also contend that because the average lot size for this development will be lower than the required 10,000 square feet, the Board of Aldermen illegally used zoning reclassification “in an attempt to circumvent this minimum lot size requirement.”
“Please understand that we prefer to resolve this situation without a political or legal fight,” Brinker wrote in the notice. “However, should litigation be necessary, I am confident that each of the foregoing violations, both independently and definitely collectively, are sufficient grounds to overturn the City’s zoning decision.”
This letter does not constitute a full civil lawsuit, but the group, on its website, said it is accepting donations to help pay legal fees. The website also includes information for people who wish to get involved.
Jeannie Aumiller, an attorney with Chesterfield-based McBride Homes, said she hadn’t heard of the legal notice so couldn’t comment directly, but said she was “confident that the legal process was followed.”
Pacific City Attorney Robert Jones said that due to the possibility of legal action, the city has no official comment.