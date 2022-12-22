People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline.
“It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with snow showers becoming a steadier snow for the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Partly cloudy. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 9:35 am
People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline.
“It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
All tax bills have been mailed and residents should have received them by now, Trentmann said.
“So if you don’t have one, try to call in or look it up online,” he said.
The collector’s office has experienced lines to pay personal property and real estate tax bills reach up to 35 or 40 people, though they have not been out the door, as in past years, Trentmann said. In a typical year, they would have just over a week to pay before the Dec. 31 deadline, but, because of a delay in bills being issued related to the transition of county information technology services from AQM to NOC, the deadline has been moved to Jan. 15.
“That’s pretty average for this time of year,” Trentmann said of the lines.
Each tax bill that was sent out included the new Jan. 15 deadline, so Trentmann said people paying should know about the change. “Some people are still going to pay by the 31st anyway,” he said.
Trentmann did not have up-to-date figures on how much taxes has been collected to date. His office collected approximately $11 million in November. That number was well below previous years because of the delay in receiving information.
The Franklin County Clerk reported previously that $130 million in 2022 taxes is owed to 67 public entities in the county. But 30,000 accounts had been paid since bills went online Nov. 22, leaving 105,000 outstanding bills, with most mortgage lenders having submitted payment.
More people paid their taxes online this year, with mail payments unavailable until the bills were sent by the county’s printer Dec. 9.
“The online payments are significantly higher than they have been in the past,” Trentmann said. “We are definitely taking more payments per day. It’s hard to compare to anything, because of what’s happened this year. Daily totals are up, but that is only because we haven’t been collecting.”
Taxpayers still must use a web browser to pay, since the county’s payment app is still not available.
While they did not talk about the technology issues that kept county tax information from being sent to the printer until Nov. 22, when it normally starts collecting around Nov. 1, commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting again discussed complaints they have received about the county’s printing contractor, PacWest, being located in Stockton, California.
“To be able to print those tax bills is a large responsibility, and you have to be bonded to preserve the integrity and protect the taxpayers in Franklin,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said near the end of the meeting. “We didn’t have a bid come in from The Missourian that met the criteria, otherwise we would have gone local with that.”
The Missourian Media Group does not print government tax bills according to Director of Print Operations, Tim Payne.
Brinker added that they have the issue “nipped in the bud.”
“We’re grateful that the process is working and that people now have until the 15th of January to pay their taxes,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.