Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. 

Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington. 