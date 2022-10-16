Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River.
Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington.
Ultimately, the zoning commission voted 8-1 to recommend approval of the development’s sketch plan, with Mark Kluesner voting against the project. Now, Boicu will work to incorporate the feedback he received from the commission and from the neighbors into the proposal. He could file a preliminary plan of the property as early as November’s meeting of the zoning commission.
“The idea behind a planned residential development is to allow for innovative and imaginative residential subdivision on a property where there is a natural constraint where the developer can’t build to the existing zoning. In this case, the topography and the bluff present some challenges,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
Boicu’s development would feature 13 two-family, small-scale townhomes to the north of the American Legion Post between Madison and Washington avenues. One townhome would be built facing Madison Avenue, with the rest facing the river or Washington Avenue, according to documents filed by Boicu with the city.
At Monday’s meeting of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, Steve Hoard, an architect representing Boicu, presented the developer’s plans.
“This was quite an effort to conceptualize something for this property, given the topography of it,” Hoard said. The property, which had been owned by Sean Mayall, for roughly a decade is in the process of being sold to Boicu for redevelopment. Despite the challenge, Hoard said the topography and the design of the potential townhomes allow for more future residents to enjoy views of the Missouri River. According to Hoard, 20 of the 26 townhomes would have river views.
Hoard also touted the development for being a place that would be attractive to “empty nesters, retirees and young professional couples with two incomes that are on the high end of the salary scale.”
The townhomes range from 1,750 square feet to 1,900 square feet, depending on the number of bedrooms. Hoard said most of the townhomes would only have two bedrooms and enough parking that there would be no need for on-street parking.
Boicu said the project would be built in phases over two to three years.
There also will likely be some language in the convenants of the homeowners’ association that would bar townhome owners from using the properties as short-term rentals, such as an Airbnb.
Hoard said it was too early to talk about the townhomes’ cost due to the volatility of the housing market.
Boicu’s plans were met with significant opposition from nearby property owners who offered more than an hour of testimony about their reasons for objecting to the project.
Several neighbors criticized Boicu’s plans to use a buff-colored brick on the exterior of the townhomes, describing the color choice as “unnatural” for homes in Washington.
“That color brick is more for commercial properties or institutions like Mercy Hospital, not for homes,” said Jo Ann Radetic, who described the architectural style of the townhomes as something that was “not visually compatible to the existing residences.”
Radetic said she also was concerned about whether the proposed development would disturb unmarked graves of Native Americans. Hoard said that Boicu has taken exhaustive steps to ensure that the hillside is not a burial ground for Native Americans that once roamed the land and that there was nothing historically significant about the site.
Former Washington City Engineer Ron Williams agreed with Radetic regarding her concerns. Williams, who worked for the city in 1980s, has lived in the neighborhood for several decades. In his remarks, he listed a number of grievances about the proposed development, including concerns that the townhomes’ architecture is not “imaginative” or “innovative,” two characteristics required of a planned residential development under the city’s code.
He said a mix of townhomes and single-family homes would be more imaginative and innovative, and he criticized the density of the project and the small size of the proposed buffer zones around the property.
Deaneal McAfoos, a resident of the neighborhood, also criticized Hoard for saying the properties would be attractive to seniors and retirees.
“The marketing of these seem to be a little bit of false advertising, because all of them have steps going up into every single level,” McAfoos said.
Other neighbors urged the zoning commission to not move forward on the proposal until they confirmed the flight path of helicopters that fly to and from Mercy Hospital Washington and use the undeveloped property as an access point to avoid flying over private residences.
Hoard said the architectural style of the townhomes, which are being described by some critics as unorthodox for Washington, represent the “next generation in Washington’s architectural history.”
“In reality, these townhomes are inspired by the architecture that the city forefathers would have seen at the turn of the 19th century,” Hoard said. “This development is not trying to be East or West Coast, but something so uniquely Washington that it includes aspects of the architecture that has defined Washington.”
Hoard said the choice of buff-colored brick is to “appear more modern” than the classic red brick. However, he said Boicu was open to changing the color to red if that would appease neighbors.
Also appreciating the design was Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn, who acknowledged that the design and the multi-family housing structure “pushed the envelope not just for the neighborhood, but for the entire town.”