Bicycling offers young children freedom, fun and a way to get around, but the Washington Optimists Club and the Washington Police Department want kids to do it safely. That’s the impetus for its annual Bike Safety Rodeo.
This year’s rodeo, which was rescheduled from May due to inclement weather, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. It is the 46th year the event will be held.
The event is designed for children ages 5 to 13 and will go over five different skills: balancing at slow speed; circling and changing direction; short radius turning; straight line control; and weaving. Participants also will have the opportunity to compete in each of the skills, with competitions held in various age groups. All participants must bring their own bicycles and wear a helmet.
Additionally, the Washington Police Department, Mercy Hospital Washington, Boles Fire District and High Ridge Fire District will be providing car seat checks at the event, according to a press release from the police department.
Mercy Hospital Washington also will have a staff member present to inspect and size helmets.