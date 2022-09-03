Calvin Rodgers at Bicycle Safety Rodeo
Buy Now

Calvin Rodgers weaves between cones on his bicycle at a skills station during the annual Bike Safety Rodeo May 22, 2021, at the Washington fairgrounds. After being canceled due to rain earlier this year, the Optimist’s Bike Safety Rodeo will be held Sept. 10.

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

Bicycling offers young children freedom, fun and a way to get around, but the Washington Optimists Club and the Washington Police Department want kids to do it safely. That’s the impetus for its annual Bike Safety Rodeo.

This year’s rodeo, which was rescheduled from May due to inclement weather, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. It is the 46th year the event will be held.