Representatives from several labor unions and companies met with students at Pacific High School Wednesday, pitching their career fields and answering questions students posed.
Logan Stemler, a senior at Pacific, heard all he needed from Truck Centers, Inc.’s Neil Yahl. After Yahl, who is the service manager at Truck Centers’ St. Louis location, talked about the wages, benefits and educational opportunities available to apprentices, Stemler filled out an application on the spot.
“It’s exactly what I want to do,” Stemler said.
The purpose of Wednesday’s event was to connect students with potential employers and to clear the air about trade professions, according to organizer Katie Wayne, who is the school’s career and technical writing teacher. Representatives from Operators Local 513, Sheet Metal Workers Local 36, Laborers Local 110, Truck Centers and Woodard presented on what opportunities were available to students out of high school.
About 30 PHS seniors attended the event, including Stemler.
A car guy, Stemler is currently rebuilding the engine of a 1990s Mitsubishi, the latest in a string of nearly 10 restoration projects. He said he’d never heard of Truck Centers before Wednesday. Colton Adkins and Alex Shephard, welding students at Four Rivers Career Center, said connecting with and hearing from people in career fields they were working toward was beneficial.
“I liked hearing what they had to offer,” Shephard said.
Adkins said of the group that presented Wednesday, Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 piqued his interest the most.
Ronny Griffin is the business manager for the laborers union, Local 110. He talked about how easy a career field it is to get into and advance to make $35 an hour as a journeyman laborer in a relatively short period of time.
“It’s hard work, but it pays off,” Griffin said. “And the health insurance is second to none.”
Griffin, and his partner Rob Reed, discussed opportunities for travel and growth, like being reimbursed to get a degree in construction management to become a site manager.
“I’ve been to places in the world I never would have dreamed I could afford to go,” Griffin said.
To organize the meet-up, Wayne reached out to National Guard Sgt. Justin Phillips, who has led two similar events in the St. Louis area. Though connecting students with other employers doesn’t directly benefit the National Guard, Phillips said part of its mission was to benefit the community.
Wayne said she thought the talk was so helpful to the students who participated, she would like to see an expanded event in the future, open to the rest of the high school student body.
“I’m sure there are several students who would benefit from this, who might be interested in something like this who aren’t here,” she said.
But the benefit was not all for the students. Griffin said trades haven’t been pushed as much as college has in high school — and half of laborers in America are eligible for retirement this year.
He said he has participated in similar events for five years and said just putting the information out about the jobs and being approachable has resulted in potential workers calling even years later, interested in connecting with a contractor.
Dean Penberthy, Jobs for America’s Graduates teacher at PHS, said often the kids he works with don’t know these jobs exist and are attainable without degrees or experience.
“If you haven’t heard, young workers are highly sought-after,” Griffin told the students.