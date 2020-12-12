The city of Washington collected $175,000 more in sales tax revenue this past fiscal year compared to last fiscal year, according to figures released this week by Washington City Collector and Treasurer Mary Sprung.
The city received $4,787,671 in sales tax revenue from October 2019 to September 2020 when the fiscal year ended. In the previous fiscal year, the city reported sales tax returns of $4,612,283.
Sprung said the city is “very fortunate to see an increase instead of a decrease” as many cities across the country are reporting.
The D.C.-based nonprofit public policy Brookings Institution said nationwide cities are bracing for a decline of $49 billion in sales tax revenue due to changes in the economy related to COVID-19. Declines of $45 billion and $46 billion are expected in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
In Washington, city leaders had been hoping for a 2 percent to 3 percent increase in sales tax revenue prior to COVID-19. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the 3.8 percent increase was a “little bit” unexpected.
“I will say with more people working from home and quarantining, many people did home improvements in the spring,” Sprung said. “Stores that sell building materials, paint, etc., saw an increase in early spring and summer, which helped offset some of the other businesses that had lower sales tax.”
The boost in reported revenue from the city’s 1 percent sales tax was mirrored in the city’s two other sales taxes, the half-cent capital improvement sales tax and the half-cent transportation sales tax. Both sales taxes reported $2,393,835 in revenue — an increase of $87,691, compared to the previous fiscal year.
Lamb said in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the city tried to be cautious and only anticipated a 1 percent increase. The city’s budget did not include merit increase, which Lamb said will be re-evaluated.
“The idea has always been to look at the budget after the first quarter,” Lamb said, adding the merit increases could come early next year.
Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels said the city also could use some of the money to pay for some ongoing projects, such as construction of the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex or improvements to the city’s airport or the library where the heating, ventilation and cooling units need to be repaired.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup said one idea would be to allocate some of the revenue for the parks department. “I understand people would like to have more at Phoenix Center Park,” Sullentrup said. Pickleball lines could be painted on the tennis court to meet the increasing demands for the game or a playground could be added to the park.
Greg Skornia of Ward 3 said a committee prioritizes where the sales tax revenue can be sent, and then those plans are approved by council.
“We have people who do diligent work on sales tax (revenue) and (they do) very well,” Skornia said. “The money is used in the most prudent way possible, and the city does an excellent job.”
Councilmember Nick Obermark of Ward 1 said merit increases for city employees should be a priority. “It’s important to keep our employees well paid,” he said, adding workers can be hard to find.
Obermark also said improvements to the auditorium and pavilion at the Main Park also could be considered.