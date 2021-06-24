Franklin County’s population has grown over the past decade but not at the same pace as its neighboring counties, according to a population expert from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“The St. Louis metro region is expanding fastest toward the northeast part of the metro. Franklin County, in contrast, is growing but at a slower rate than St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties,” said Mark White, an associate professor of labor and workforce development who works with MU Extension.
White has used reports from the U.S. Census Bureau — which uses tax records from the IRS, Medicare enrollment applications, data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and other information to produce annual population estimates — to analyze how Missouri’s population has changed over the past decade. For example, between 2019 and 2020, the population of the state experienced modest growth, just 0.2 percent.
For comparison, the population of the U.S. grew at 0.4 percent, or twice the state’s rate. His report, “Population Trends in Missouri and its Regions,” was released last month.
White said the results of this analysis should be “very similar” to the results of the census, which are expected to be released later this year. He stressed that although they would be similar, the Census Bureau’s population estimates should be not be viewed as a substitute for the actual census.
He said the results of this analysis were not surprising given the continued “suburbanization of the metro region” with Lincoln and Warren counties having the third- and sixth-fastest annual growth rates over the past decade. During this period, Lincoln County’s population grew by 14 percent and now has over 60,000 residents. Meanwhile, Warren County grew by 12 percent and now has over 36,000 residents.
“In the second half of the last decade, Warren County really experienced a lot of growth,” said White, who is a faculty member with MU’s Truman School of Public Affairs. Nearby St. Charles is the state’s third-largest county with over 406,000 residents and was the state’s fifth-fastest growing county. It also gained 44,000 net new residents over the past decade, the most of any county in the state.
For comparison, Franklin and Jefferson counties had a combined growth of almost 10,500 net new residents. Franklin County grew by 3 percent over the decade and was the 19th fastest-growing county in Missouri. Jefferson County grew by 3.4 percent and was the 18th fastest-growing county.
“Franklin County had relatively modest growth over the past decade,” White said. “To put it simply, in terms of population growth, the last two or three years of the decade were a lot better for Franklin County than the first two or three years of the decade.”
Overall, 62 of the state’s 115 counties lost population while the state’s population grew by 6.2 million.
Within Franklin County, Washington grew by about 2 percent, Pacific by more than 3 percent and Union grew by 16.5 percent. Population estimates are not available for New Haven, St. Clair or other smaller communities.
“In the grand scheme of things, Washington’s 2 percent growth is pretty good,” White said, adding he would expect to see the city’s population continue to grow into the next decade. “If those who are moving into the community are prime working-age adults, who buy a house and raise a family, then I would expect continued long-term growth.”
The population gains are not necessarily reflective of people moving to Missouri from elsewhere in the U.S., but people moving from urban centers like St. Louis City and St. Louis County, according to White’s analysis.
A review of IRS migration data shows that during the 10-year period, the St. Louis metro area lost residents to faster-growing metro areas like Dallas, Denver or Atlanta and to retirement destinations like Tampa or Phoenix, according to the report.
“It is important to stress that St. Louis isn’t the only city with slow growth. It just happens to be a major metro city that is in a slow-growth state that is in a part of the country that is also slow to grow,” White said.
Les Sterman, the former director of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, writes in an editorial published in this edition of The Missourian that slow growth in St. Louis is “because of our inability to share resources and work together to solve problems. Unlike other metropolitan regions, we in St. Louis often define ourselves by our differences and consumed by political and economic self-interest, rather than by a sense of common purpose and shared destiny.”
White said it is important for area residents to not write off the city of St. Louis or St. Louis County.
“The important takeaway is that the seven counties that make up the St. Louis metro area, account for 35 percent of the state’s population. They account for 45 percent of the state’s GDP, or almost half of all economic activity comes out of the St. Louis metro region,” White said. “Nearly 1 out of 4 dollars of economic activity that happen in our state comes from St. Louis County.”
He continued, “St. Louis is such an important part of the state. You could certainly say, ‘As goes St. Louis, so goes the rest of the state’ in terms of population and the economy.”