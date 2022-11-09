Parson tours Melton Machine (copy)
In this Missourian file photo from Nov. 2020, Gov. Parson gestures toward a demo machine during a tour at the Melton Machine Headquarters in Washington. A recent report from Greater St. Louis Inc. is forecasting that the number of high-tech jobs in the St. Louis region, including in Franklin County, will grow exponentially over the next decade.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

As Washington’s workforce grows, the number of high-tech jobs and workers with experience in math and computers will grow exponentially in the county, according to a report from Greater St. Louis Inc.

Franklin County has 645 people in computer and mathematical occupations, according to Greater St. Louis Inc., an organization dedicated to expanding the region’s economy. That number is expected to grow not just in Franklin County, but nationally.