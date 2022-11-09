As Washington’s workforce grows, the number of high-tech jobs and workers with experience in math and computers will grow exponentially in the county, according to a report from Greater St. Louis Inc.
Franklin County has 645 people in computer and mathematical occupations, according to Greater St. Louis Inc., an organization dedicated to expanding the region’s economy. That number is expected to grow not just in Franklin County, but nationally.
Washington Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said city officials have been considering the future of Washington’s high-tech jobs as they put together the 10-year comprehensive plan to be instituted next year.
“As for recruitment, ... in our comprehensive plan right now we’re looking at different sectors that we can try and focus on and IT and agritech have come up as possible sectors to focus on in the next 10 years,” Maniaci said.
The top three reported high-tech careers in Franklin County are software developers, computer user support specialists and computer systems analysts, with the report predicting an annual growth of half a percent in the occupational field.
Most of the people in computer or math fields are white (94.1 percent) men (75.6 percent) with a college degree (83.7 percent). Overall, Franklin County’s workforce is split pretty evenly between men (49.8 percent) and women (50.2 percent).
Tim Alexander, a senior director and analyst with Greater St. Louis Inc., said that increasing diversity in technological jobs will be essential if companies are to staff the workforce they need right now.
“Where there’s an incredible level of demand, communities and companies need to both develop and encourage women or other groups who weren’t involved in those to get involved, get training, education, because there’s a lot of opportunity and, frankly, the workforce and companies need it,” Alexander said.
The largest occupational group in Washington is production, with 1,782 employees. This is largely because manufacturing is the town’s biggest industry, employing 23.5 percent of workers. Though they aren’t considered math or computer jobs, Alexander said that these manufacturing jobs should not be considered low tech, either.
“Different people look at tech in different ways,” he said. “In the broadest sense, it definitely would include some of those engineers, technicians, millwrights. If you’ve been in a factory anytime recently, you know just how sophisticated many of them are and what kind of tools they’re using.”
Greater St. Louis Inc. found over 300 job postings in the high-tech field in Franklin County. Computer user support specialists and software developers are most in demand, with 90 postings, each.
The study noted that East Central College offered two postsecondary academic pathways that could lead to a job in computer or mathematical fields, including its computer information systems associate degree.
Alexander said that as companies implement new technologies and require more technological experience, mid-career continued education has become more popular.
“The workforce is having to adapt faster and faster to new types of jobs, new types of skills needed,” he said.
He said that it is likely that Washington’s industrial sector has been successful thanks to its rural location with access to the St. Louis metro area. In addition to city-funded industrial parks, the revived downtown and quality of life has made the city continue to be attractive and Alexander said it put it in a good position for the future.
“I would look to (Washington) as kind of an example of an active, progressive city in terms of how they’ve managed this.