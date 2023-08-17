Franklin County is in the top 10 counties in the state in terms of numbers of drug overdose deaths, according to a new report.
Between 2017 and 2021, there were 221 overdose deaths in Franklin County, according to the recently-issued report from the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), a multi-agency group that includes law enforcement agencies from Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Franklin County ranked seventh in the state for drug overdoses during the time frame the report covers. Six of the top 10 counties were in the St. Louis area, while two were in the Kansas City area. The St. Louis area saw an increase of nearly 44 percent in drug overdose deaths from 2017 to 2021, according to the report.
Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes of the Washington Police Department said, though, that in Washington, at least, the situation has been improving in recent years, including in the last two years, which are not covered by the HIDTA report. Sitzes credited officers’ expanded use of naloxone, an overdose reversal drug also known by the brand name Narcan, for helping prevent additional deaths.
Sitzes said he could only speak for overdoses that have occurred within Washington’s city limits, and that it may take longer for law enforcement and emergency medical personnel to reach people in more remote areas of the county.
“But as far as in town, we haven’t had any deaths recently,” Sitzes said. He added that besides officers carrying naloxone, broader availability of the drug to the public is also helping prevent deaths.
“As more and more of the Narcan has come on the scene, I think you’re more likely to survive the overdose, because now you can get it at pharmacies and families who have children who are addicts or family members who are addicts, they’re able to get the Narcan and even administer it before the police get there,” Sitzes said. “So I think all of that has paid off tremendously over the last couple of years.”
Julie Hook, program director for the Healthy Outcomes through Prevention Education (HOPE) for Franklin County Coalition, said she agrees with Sitzes that Narcan is a valuable tool for police and first responders in reducing overdose deaths.
“I think Detective Sitzes is absolutely correct that the more of those types of opportunities we give people to reduce overdose, the more likely it is that that number will come down,” she said.
Hook said, however, that the problem of opioid overdoses in the area is far from resolved.
“I think the HIDTA report is one of many sources that we have that tell us that we continue to have an opioid overdose problem here in our county,” Hook said.
