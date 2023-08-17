Narcan
A photo illustration of Narcan, an opioid reversal nasal spray.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Franklin County is in the top 10 counties in the state in terms of numbers of drug overdose deaths, according to a new report.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 221 overdose deaths in Franklin County, according to the recently-issued report from the Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), a multi-agency group that includes law enforcement agencies from Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

