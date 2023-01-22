State Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, has been appointed to four legislative committees by Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis.
Marquart, who was elected to his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November, will serve on the Committee for Crime Prevention and Public Safety.
Prior to his election, Marquart served for 33 years as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, where he held the position of director for the Division of Drug and Crime Control and for the Patrol Records Division, as well as serving as assistant commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Also serving on the 26-member committee is Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, Rep. Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, and Rep. Holly Jones, R-Eureka, who represents portions of Pacific.
Marquart has also been named to the Special Committee on Homeland Security, Transportation Infrastructure, and Pensions.
“I’m honored that the Speaker put his confidence in me to serve my constituents and our state on these vital committees,” Marquart said. “I believe my experience in law enforcement will be a valuable asset as we debate matters of public safety, transportation, and security.”