With the 2023 legislative session complete and next year’s still months off, Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, met with The Missourian to discuss his takeaways from his first legislative session, what he’s been doing this summer and his focus for 2024.
“I don’t think anything fully prepares you for the whole process of what it is to serve as a rep,” Banderman said. “Certainly, the part down at the Capitol is the part that gets highlighted oftentimes in the papers and things like that — the votes that we cast, the legislation that we’re working on, things at the state level that impact individuals’ lives. But there’s a lot more to being a representative than just pushing buttons, and I’ve learned that over the last year.”
Banderman carried only one bill in the 2023 session, legislation that would allow the governing boards of regional library districts to set their own fiscal years. The bill passed the House, but did not make it out of the Senate. Banderman said he sponsored the bill after meeting with Steve Campbell, director of the Scenic Regional Library, and he hopes to refile it next year if Campbell still wants him to.
Banderman also is considering filing legislation, he said, “that will deal with making the age verification more robust on online pornography, so the ID verification for minors.”
He said that even though some may still find a way around new safeguards, he is supportive of any measures to make it more difficult for minors to access harmful content.
“We have those roadblocks on almost every other thing, whether it’s smoking, drinking and other things,” he explained. “Right now in the state of Missouri the only roadblock for a minor to get on a pornography site is to say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ ‘I’m an adult.’ I mean, what if we practiced that in every other function that we are protecting our kids from?”
Banderman noted, however, that what seems like a good solution to a problem often comes with unintended consequences.
“So bringing legislation that is fully-vetted, that is up my alley, is kind of what I’m looking for. I’m working hard on that thing I might propose. There’s a lot of entanglements on that within the business world on the other side of that, you know, that we have to be able to address. The idea is one thing, being able to withstand judicial scrutiny after something gets passed is another part of it.”
Another proposal that might seem simple but is more complicated than it sounds, Banderman said, is the idea of freezing property taxes for people old enough to collect Social Security.
“That’s a no-brainer for me. People should not be taxed out of their primary residence when they’re on a fixed income. How to do that though? That’s a big animal,” he said, adding that he was getting ready to meet with Franklin County commissioners on the issue in the near future.
“But the counties, I’m not even sure have all the information they need to function like that. How do they know if that person is old enough to draw Social Security? How do they know if that’s their primary residence? I’m not sure the county collects that kind of information in just a general sense, so there’s a lot of framework that’s got to be built in order to implement something like that,” he said.
Saying he was “very eager to get back to work” on initiative petition reform, Banderman noted that the last amendment to the state constitution made by initiative petition was to legalize marijuana. “And now we have inside of our constitution some framework on a particular industry,” he said.
“Our constitution is turning into a legislative document, instead of the framework to legislate from, and to me it’s dangerous,” he added.
Besides discussing what he’s learned as a freshman lawmaker, Banderman also weighed in on some more controversial legislation, including bills dealing with transgender issues.
“I was very supportive of the bills that we got across the line that dealt with competition in sports being by biological sex. I’ve stood on this, I’ve done it since this started to be a thing as far as being discussed. I’ve always come down in two areas on sports – it’s not fair and it’s not safe,” Banderman said. “I go beyond just sports to any area where there’s partial or full undress. I don’t think it’s fair or safe to put people that are in different biological sexes in areas that they have to undress in, partially or fully, or compete in.”
He also noted that he was supportive of the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which restricts gender reassignment procedures for minors.
“It’s being presented in the media as a ban. I don’t like using that word because it’s not. It’s just they have to wait until they’re an adult to take things that could make permanent adjustments, whether it’s to their body or their chemical composure,” Banderman explained.
He additionally said there are some initiative petitions currently being proposed that could expand legal abortion in Missouri. While he supports the existing exception to Missouri’s abortion ban in cases where a mother’s life is at stake, Banderman said, he does not support proposed exceptions in cases of rape or incest.
“I know people, personally, that were conceived as acts of crimes, and they are very valuable to our society, to our families, to our communities, to our states and to our country,” he said. “I’m always going to err on the side of protecting life. It’s sacred, and our full potential is only understood by our God.”
This summer, Banderman said, he has met with hundreds of constituents to gain their input, which is one of the major changes that has come with being an elected official.
“Your sphere of people that have a rightful demand of your time explodes overnight,” he said.
Those meetings can impact legislators’ votes, he added.
“A couple of weeks ago I met with somebody from Union in my office, and he brought legislation from other states for me to look at. I mean, that’s how informed he was,” Banderman said. “And he was trying to ask me about my opinions about things, on some different school choice ideas that he had. But those type of interactions influence your decision making when you go to cast votes.”
While meeting with constituents may be an unofficial prerequisite for getting reelected, Banderman said he sees it as his duty as a state representative to be accessible.
“I may be doing too much. I don’t know. I may be going to too many places. I would much rather, early on, be on that side of things than on the side that nobody can find me, they can’t get ahold of me and things like that,” he said. “I want to be accessible; I campaigned on that.”
Despite the challenges of his first session, overall, Banderman, whose district includes the cities of Union, St. Clair and Pacific, said he has enjoyed serving as a representative.
“It’s been a lot, but it’s been fun,” he said. “I mean this has really been fun this summer, getting to meet the people in these three towns, the city officials, the aldermen, the business owners, the school administrators, the teachers. It’s been extraordinary.”
