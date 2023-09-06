With the 2023 legislative session complete and next year’s still months off, Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, met with The Missourian to discuss his takeaways from his first legislative session, what he’s been doing this summer and his focus for 2024.

“I don’t think anything fully prepares you for the whole process of what it is to serve as a rep,” Banderman said. “Certainly, the part down at the Capitol is the part that gets highlighted oftentimes in the papers and things like that — the votes that we cast, the legislation that we’re working on, things at the state level that impact individuals’ lives. But there’s a lot more to being a representative than just pushing buttons, and I’ve learned that over the last year.”

